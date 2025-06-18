Dead Whale Washes Up on Purakkad Beach, Locals Say the Smell Is Too Much to Handle

A giant dead whale washed up on the beach in Purakkad, a quiet coastal village in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, and it’s become the talk of the town. Locals say the whale, which is nearly 30 metres long, was spotted on Tuesday evening. Though it hasn’t completely decomposed yet, the smell is already making life tough for people living nearby.

“We Can’t Even Cook,” Says Resident

Ever since the whale washed ashore, people have been crowding the beach to get a glimpse of the massive creature. But for locals, the situation is far from exciting—it’s unbearable.

“We cannot even cook or eat due to this overwhelming smell. The carcass should be removed from the beach at the earliest,” a woman from the area told reporters. The stench, she said, has completely taken over the neighborhood.

Local panchayat members say they’ve already told the authorities about the dead whale, but no one has shown up yet to deal with the situation. People are now hoping that cleanup teams arrive soon, as the smell keeps getting worse.

ALSO READ: Air India Crash: DNA Tests For Victim Identification To Finish In 72 Hours, Says Doctor

This Isn’t the First Time

Just a few days ago, something similar happened not too far away in Poonthura, where another dead whale washed ashore. Poonthura is just a few kilometers from Purakkad, and the two incidents happening so close together have raised eyebrows.

Some people are starting to wonder if something more serious is going on in the waters off the coast.

Online Theories, No Real Answers Yet

On social media, a lot of people are linking the deaths to a recent ship accident off the Kerala coast. They think the collision might have harmed marine life, including these whales. But officials haven’t said anything yet about what really caused the deaths.

Experts are expected to examine the whale carcass soon to figure out what happened. Until then, people in Purakkad just want one thing—for the whale to be taken away so they can breathe easy again.