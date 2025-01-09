Deepika Padukone Slams L&T Chairman For Pushing Employees To Work Every Day: ‘Shocking To See Such Comments’

Deepika Padukone has attacked L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan for his controversial comments on making employees work every day, including Sundays. As a mental health advocate, she called the comments "shocking" and emphasized the importance of mental well-being in the workplace.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has sparked controversy by his recent remarks on the culture of the workplace, especially with regard to the expectation of employees working on Sundays. His remarks have been criticized sharply, and mental health advocate and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone reacted to the issue.

The Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone, who has been a mental health awareness champion for long, expressed her shock at the statements made by Subrahmanyan. The actress, who is not shy to talk about her own mental health struggles, reacted on social media. Deepika responded to journalist Faye D’Souza’s post saying, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters.”

Her comments have struck a chord with many who feel that Subrahmanyan’s remarks point to a disturbing attitude towards work-life balance and employee well-being in corporate India.

What Did L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Say?

The controversy began when Subrahmanyan addressed a query about L&T’s workplace practices during an employee interaction. In a video that has since gone viral on platforms like Reddit, Subrahmanyan expressed regret that the company could not extend the workweek to Sundays. “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays,” he said.

The chairman added fuel to the fire by asking employees what they did in their free time at home. He seemed to think that rest was an overrated concept. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you look at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working,” he remarked. The remark sparked an outburst of anger as many were criticizing him for being insensitive and condescending while seemingly showing a lack of concern for employees’ personal lives and mental health.

Debate Over Work-Life Balance

Subrahmanyan’s comments have lately thrown open an even larger debate over work-life balance and the standards of employees in big organizations. The demand to work more hours, even over weekends, contradicts the sense of rising global clamor for a far more humanitarian approach at work that gives prominence to mental health and personal time.

In the past few years, many companies have been revising their policies to allow employees to have a better work-life balance, offering flexible hours and discouraging after-hours work. Subrahmanyan’s comments seem to reflect an outdated and harsh perspective that is not in line with evolving workplace norms.

L&T Responds To The Backlash

L&T came up with a clarification statement on the comments made by Subrahmanyan following widespread criticism. According to a company spokesperson, the chairman’s words reflected the company’s greater mission for nation-building and how much further this can be achieved in India’s growth and development of infrastructure.

The spokesperson said, “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort.”

However, critics say that over-emphasis on hard work and long hours is actually detrimental to the well-being of employees and goes against the aim of a healthy, sustainable workforce.

Deepika’s Advocacy For Mental Health

Beyond being an actor, Deepika Padukone has emerged as a strong advocate for mental health awareness. She has spoken publicly about her struggles with depression and, in 2015, founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in India. The foundation works to provide resources, offer training for medical professionals, and run campaigns to encourage individuals to seek help.

Deepika has made it clear that mental health needs to be treated with the same care and attention as physical health. She has emphasized that mental health should be a priority in all areas of life, including the workplace.

