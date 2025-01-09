Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Taliban Minister Seeks Stronger Ties, Calls India A Key Regional And Economic Power

In a significant diplomatic development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday.

Taliban Minister Seeks Stronger Ties, Calls India A Key Regional And Economic Power

In a significant diplomatic development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday. This marked the highest-level engagement between India and the Taliban regime since the latter assumed control of Afghanistan in 2021. The meeting was also attended by the Taliban’s deputy ministers of commerce and transport, underscoring the focus on political, economic, and people-to-people relations.

Taliban Seeks Stronger Ties with India

Muttaqi expressed the Taliban’s desire to bolster political and economic relations with India, which he referred to as a “key regional and economic player.” He emphasized Afghanistan’s commitment to maintaining regional peace, assuring the Indian delegation that Afghanistan “does not pose a threat to any nation.”

Additionally, Muttaqi called for elevating diplomatic relations and easing visa restrictions for Afghan businessmen, medical patients, and students. He also expressed gratitude for India’s continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

India has maintained its position of not formally recognizing the Taliban regime, while advocating for an inclusive and broad-based government in Afghanistan. However, it has stepped up its engagement with the regime to safeguard its strategic interests and address security concerns. The external affairs ministry confirmed that the Afghan side acknowledged India’s sensitivities regarding security concerns, particularly about Pakistan-based terror groups operating in Afghanistan, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s health sector and assisting in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees, many of whom have been displaced due to Pakistan’s recent evictions. The two sides agreed to explore greater use of Iran’s Chabahar port for trade and humanitarian aid.

Economic and Anti-Corruption Efforts

Misri appreciated the Taliban’s efforts to ensure security, combat narcotics, and tackle corruption. Both sides discussed measures to facilitate trade and streamline visa processes to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties.

This meeting signals a potential shift in India-Taliban relations, with both sides expressing a willingness to work together on mutual concerns. However, India remains cautious about security challenges while seeking to play a constructive role in Afghanistan’s stability and development.

India-Afghanistan Taliban

