Delhi Air Pollution: SC To Consider Extending Order For Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Beyond NCR

The Supreme Court of India is considering expanding its 2018 directive on colour-coded hologram stickers for vehicles to states and Union Territories beyond the National Capital Region (NCR). This initiative aims to combat air pollution by enabling authorities to easily identify vehicles based on the fuel they use, with petrol and CNG vehicles marked with light blue stickers and diesel vehicles identified by orange stickers.

Background: The Colour-Coded Sticker Scheme

In 2018, the Supreme Court approved a proposal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to implement a colour-coded sticker system. The stickers, which also include the vehicle’s registration date, were introduced to help identify petrol, CNG, and diesel vehicles across the NCR.

This scheme was incorporated into the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) order of 2001, giving it legal backing. The objective was to curb vehicular pollution, particularly during high pollution days when the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is enforced.

Potential Extension Beyond NCR

During a hearing on January 5, 2025, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices AS Oka and AG Masih, discussed the possibility of extending the colour-coded sticker scheme beyond Delhi and NCR states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The bench stressed the need for strict enforcement to tackle vehicular pollution effectively, particularly diesel vehicles that are major contributors to pollution.

While discussing the issue, the bench noted that diesel vehicles could be easily identified during pollution control efforts such as GRAP, allowing targeted action when air quality is poor.

Challenges in Implementation

Despite the 2023 order for strict enforcement, the Supreme Court highlighted the lack of full compliance. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, acting as amicus curiae in the case, pointed out that more than half of the vehicles on Delhi-NCR roads still lacked the required colour-coded stickers.

The Court had earlier directed that all vehicles in Delhi should have the stickers, with 17-18 lakh out of 27 lakh vehicles reportedly complying. However, authorities had yet to fully implement the scheme.

What’s Next for the Colour-Coded Sticker Scheme?

The Supreme Court has shown its readiness to take further action, including using its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to extend the scheme to other states and Union Territories. The Court is expected to deliberate on this issue further during a scheduled hearing on January 15, 2025.

Increased Focus on Air Quality Control

This move reflects the growing concern over air quality, especially in Delhi-NCR, where vehicular pollution is a significant contributor to hazardous levels of air pollution. The colour-coded sticker scheme could serve as a tool for restricting the use of high-polluting vehicles, particularly on days when air quality is in the “poor” or “very poor” category.

In 2018, the Court also suggested introducing green stickers for electric and hybrid vehicles, promoting environmentally friendly options for sustainable urban transport.

A Step Toward Cleaner Air

The Supreme Court’s consideration of extending the colour-coded sticker system aims to improve air quality across India, not just in Delhi-NCR. As enforcement efforts intensify, the move could play a crucial role in reducing vehicular pollution nationwide and promoting the use of cleaner energy in transportation.