Delhi Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held On 2nd Week Of Feb: Sources

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections shortly, with sources suggesting that the polls could take place in the second week of February. The election will determine the representatives for Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies, marking a crucial contest between three major political parties—the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

While Congress struggles to regain its footing in the capital, the primary battle is anticipated to unfold between the ruling AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the BJP, under JP Nadda’s leadership.

BJP’s Push to Reclaim Delhi

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to unseat AAP. Despite its dominance at the national level, the BJP has been unable to break AAP’s stronghold in the city, managing only three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020.

In contrast, AAP has emerged as the dominant force in Delhi politics, with its governance model focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure gaining significant voter approval. The Congress, once a formidable contender, has been sidelined in recent years, failing to win a single seat in the last two Assembly elections as its voter base shifted towards AAP.

Political Campaigns in Full Swing

Despite Delhi’s severe cold, the political climate is heating up as parties ramp up their campaigns ahead of the official announcement. Door-to-door outreach, rallies, and social media engagements are in full swing as each party seeks to connect with voters.

BJP-AAP Face-Off Over CM’s Residence

The campaign has already seen sharp exchanges between the BJP and AAP over alleged misuse of public funds. The BJP has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spending excessively on the renovation of his official residence, dubbing it the “Sheesh Mahal” scandal.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed that while the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reported Rs 33.86 crore in expenditures for the bungalow, the total cost, including furnishings and amenities, could exceed Rs 75–80 crore.

AAP’s Counterattack

AAP leaders have dismissed the BJP’s allegations as politically motivated. Senior party leader Manish Sisodia questioned the BJP’s silence on the expenses incurred for the Prime Minister’s residence and aircraft.

“Is there any report on the prime minister’s Rs 2,700-crore residence or the Rs 8,500-crore aircraft? This is nothing but an attempt to deflect attention,” Sisodia said.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj further defended the CM, stating that the residence belongs to the office of the Chief Minister and will be used by future incumbents, regardless of their political affiliations. He challenged the BJP to release details of the PM’s office expenses for public scrutiny.

What’s at Stake

As the election date draws near, the stakes are high for all parties. For AAP, it’s an opportunity to consolidate its position as the ruling party. For the BJP, a victory would signify a major breakthrough in reclaiming Delhi after over two decades. Meanwhile, Congress is battling to stay relevant in a city where it once held significant sway.

