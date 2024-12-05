Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires, Informs AAP Chief

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, aged 76, announced his decision to retire from electoral politics, citing his advancing age.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires, Informs AAP Chief

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, aged 76, announced his decision to retire from electoral politics, citing his advancing age. In a heartfelt letter addressed to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Goel expressed his gratitude for the respect and support shown by all party legislators throughout his career. His retirement marks the end of a long and distinguished political journey that has seen him serve in various capacities, particularly as Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly since 2015.

Kejriwal Responds to Goel’s Retirement Decision

In response to Goel’s retirement announcement, Arvind Kejriwal expressed his deep respect and emotional sentiments. He acknowledged Goel’s invaluable guidance and leadership inside and outside the legislative house over the years. Kejriwal remarked, “His guidance has shown us the right direction inside and outside the House for years. Due to his increasing age and health, he had recently expressed his desire to leave electoral politics just a few days ago. We respect his decision.” He added that Goel would always be the “guardian” of the party, and his experience and services would remain crucial to the party’s future endeavors.

Ram Niwas Goel’s tenure as Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been marked by significant milestones. Serving in this role since 2015, he has played a key part in the legislative process and ensured a fair and balanced approach to both the ruling party and the opposition. Representing the Shahdara Assembly seat, Goel has been a consistent figure in Delhi politics. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, he secured a significant victory by defeating BJP’s Jitender Singh Shunty by a margin of 11,731 votes. Notably, Goel began his political career in 1993 when he contested the elections as a BJP candidate before joining the AAP.

Goel Reflects on His Speaker Role and Legislative Achievements

Reflecting on his role as Speaker, Goel described the final sitting of the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly as an “emotional and historic” occasion. He took pride in the accomplishments of the assembly during its term, which included the passage of 26 bills, the tabling of 19 committee reports, and a substantial number of legislative discussions. “As Speaker, I have fulfilled my duties impartially, giving equal importance to both the ruling party and the opposition,” Goel stated. He highlighted the assembly’s achievements, including 1,095 questions raised during the Question Hour, 702 special mentions, 39 short-term discussions, and the passing of 14 government resolutions. Despite the limited powers of a Union Territory Assembly, Goel reflected on the significant work that had been accomplished under his leadership.

Read More : Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

Filed under

Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel Retirement Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Sanjay Raut Claims Eknath Shinde Will Never Be CM Again

Sanjay Raut Claims Eknath Shinde Will Never Be CM Again

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi React to Taliban’s Ban On Women’s Health Studies

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi React to Taliban’s Ban On Women’s Health Studies

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox