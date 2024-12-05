Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires, Informs AAP Chief

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, aged 76, announced his decision to retire from electoral politics, citing his advancing age. In a heartfelt letter addressed to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Goel expressed his gratitude for the respect and support shown by all party legislators throughout his career. His retirement marks the end of a long and distinguished political journey that has seen him serve in various capacities, particularly as Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly since 2015.

Kejriwal Responds to Goel’s Retirement Decision

In response to Goel’s retirement announcement, Arvind Kejriwal expressed his deep respect and emotional sentiments. He acknowledged Goel’s invaluable guidance and leadership inside and outside the legislative house over the years. Kejriwal remarked, “His guidance has shown us the right direction inside and outside the House for years. Due to his increasing age and health, he had recently expressed his desire to leave electoral politics just a few days ago. We respect his decision.” He added that Goel would always be the “guardian” of the party, and his experience and services would remain crucial to the party’s future endeavors.

Ram Niwas Goel’s tenure as Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been marked by significant milestones. Serving in this role since 2015, he has played a key part in the legislative process and ensured a fair and balanced approach to both the ruling party and the opposition. Representing the Shahdara Assembly seat, Goel has been a consistent figure in Delhi politics. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, he secured a significant victory by defeating BJP’s Jitender Singh Shunty by a margin of 11,731 votes. Notably, Goel began his political career in 1993 when he contested the elections as a BJP candidate before joining the AAP.

Goel Reflects on His Speaker Role and Legislative Achievements

Reflecting on his role as Speaker, Goel described the final sitting of the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly as an “emotional and historic” occasion. He took pride in the accomplishments of the assembly during its term, which included the passage of 26 bills, the tabling of 19 committee reports, and a substantial number of legislative discussions. “As Speaker, I have fulfilled my duties impartially, giving equal importance to both the ruling party and the opposition,” Goel stated. He highlighted the assembly’s achievements, including 1,095 questions raised during the Question Hour, 702 special mentions, 39 short-term discussions, and the passing of 14 government resolutions. Despite the limited powers of a Union Territory Assembly, Goel reflected on the significant work that had been accomplished under his leadership.

