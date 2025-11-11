Delhi Blast: Lal Qila Metro Station Shut Amid After Car Explosion In Red Fort Vicinity

The government after the car blast nearby the Red Fort in Delhi, took additional precautions for security in the surrounding regions, which also include the vital communication centers. The passengers of public transport are being urged not to proceed to the place and take alternate routes, while the police are monitoring the situation very closely.

Lal Qila Metro Station Shut Amid After Car Explosion In Red Fort Vicinity

Apart from that, the Metro Station at Lal Qila has been temporarily closed, and the entry and exit points around Chandni Chowk have been barricaded. The explosion that occurred on Monday evening was of a vehicle that was stationed near the Red Fort Metro. It is said that the vehicle was sitting for several hours before it exploded, leading to at least eight people confirmed dead and many more injured. The Delhi police, however, are now more vigorous with their inquiries. They have constructed a perimeter around the explosion site where forensic teams and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are jointly working. In order to minimize the hassle and also for their safety, diverted traffic and public notices have been placed all over Netaji Subhash Marg and the nearby road. The immediate shutdown of the Lal Qila Metro Station is one of the precautionary measures being implemented to limit the people’s movement around the site of the explosion.

Service Update Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2025







Delhi Blast, City On High Alert

The authorities are constantly reminding the people of the necessity for vigilance and compliance with the official notices. The Delhi Police along with the local administration will keep everyone posted about the traffic changes, metro services, and security improvements. The short lived disconnection of the Lal Qila Metro operations is another proof of the gravity with which the authorities are treating the case and the goodwill they are granting to law enforcement agencies in following up on vehicle ownership leads, potential terrorist connections, and the suspects who are involved. Meanwhile, the emergency services are still as alert as ever and residents around the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk are strongly urged not to travel unless it is really necessary until the place is declared safe.

