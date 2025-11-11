LIVE TV
Delhi Blast: Fresh Traffic Advisory Issued After Red Fort Explosion, Check Here

The traffic police have encouraged drivers to take alternate routes other than the affected one to prevent the creation of a traffic jam and to ensure safety.

Fresh Traffic Advisory Issued After Red Fort Explosion. (Image Credit: ANI)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 11, 2025 09:03:35 IST

After the car explosion that happened during the night on Monday, the Red Fort region of Delhi has been monitored closely.

The day after the event, Delhi Traffic Police released a new traffic advisory alerting the people not to use the part of Netaji Subhash Marg between Chhatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut. This restriction on movement is applicable to both the main roads and the service road. According to the advisory, the ingress of automobiles into the specifically indicated part of Netaji Subhash Marg will be completely forbidden from 6:00 AM, until the situation is deemed normal. The traffic police have encouraged drivers to take alternate routes other than the affected one to prevent the creation of a traffic jam and to ensure safety. In the meantime, reports about the explosion suggest that a car which had been parked for over three hours in the vicinity of the Red Fort Metro area exploded at about 6:52 PM, killing at least nine people and leading to a massive law enforcement response. 



Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA As Probe Expands Across NCR

The whole national capital region has been under a huge increase in public security measures; besides the forensics and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are carrying out investigations into the matter, the traffic restrictions having been applied, a case has been filed with the Kotwali police department under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act at the same time. It is advised to the commuters and residents in the impacted areas to stay alert, follow the news from the official sources, and organize their travel based on the ongoing restrictions and elevated security measures.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:00 AM IST
