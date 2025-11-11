LIVE TV
Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA As Probe Expands Across NCR

After the car blast at the Red Fort that resulted in eight fatalities, the Delhi Police have filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act. The official picture of the crime and forensic proofs lead the investigators to believe that it was a deliberate attack.

Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA. (Image Credit: ANI)
Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 11, 2025 08:12:42 IST

The Delhi car explosion near the Red Fort has taken a shocking turn in its investigation with the police of Delhi registering a case against the explosive substances under the strict UAPA and sections of the Explosive Substances Act. According to experts, the vehicle, which was a Hyundai i20, was purposely placed in a very close location to the Red Fort and the entire ownership trail is being scrutinized for possible connections to terrorist ones and organized crime.

The authorities have focused on CCTV footage that captures the Hyundai i20 coming into and out of a parking lot very close to the explosion site during vehicles movement in and around the area and they have also claimed that the car was not moving for a long time before it was blasted. The decision to implement UAPA suggests the belief that the blast was not a random occurrence but a very well planned terrorist act that needed a whole range of the most advanced investigatory methods to be used, including forensic investigations, tracing of car ownership, and interstate coordination. Apart from UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act lays down the legal framework for the prevention of use, manufacturing, and transportation of explosives having the signal of great concern for the case when invoked.



Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA As Probe Expands Across NCR

On the other hand, there was an instant security reaction in the National Capital Region and in the states nearby, the alert status was raised and the number of checkpoints around the transport centers and public places was increased. The investigation is still going on very quickly, various law enforcement departments are watching the CCTV, toll plaza footage, vehicle registrations, and suspect travel history, while forensic teams are also working on the explosion site for possible clues. With the case being in UAPA, the burden of the prosecution is high and similarly high is the severity of the charges that anyone guilty will have to face.

Also Read: Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving i20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded, Killed 8

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 8:12 AM IST
