Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving i20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded, Killed 8

Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving i20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded, Killed 8

CCTV footage captured in Delhi showed the suspect operating the Hyundai i20 which subsequently burst into flames close to the Red Fort, resulting in eight deaths and many others wounded. According to the investigators, the vehicle was left there for around three hours before the explosion took place and they think it might be connected to a terror group based in Faridabad. Death toll remains 8.

CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving I20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded. (Image Credit: X)
CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving I20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 11, 2025 07:41:06 IST

Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving i20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded, Killed 8

An exploded car bomb incident near the Red Fort in Delhi that killed eight and wounded many has a suspect captured in a CCTV image, driving a Hyundai i20. The investigators asserted that at 3:19 pm the vehicle was driven into a parking lot next to Sunehri Masjid where it spent almost 3 hours. At 6:48 pm it started to leave the parking area and shortly after that the explosion took place, causing the tragedy.

CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving i20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded

Later, it came to light that in the beginning the driver was clearly seen in the recording but as the vehicle went ahead a masked person came to be seated in the driver’s position. There was a very suspicious ownership record of the car: it was first registered to a person named Mohammad Salman, later it was sold to ‘Nadeem’ and through a second hand car dealer in Faridabad it was finally registered in the name of a person called Tariq who is linked to a terror module based in Faridabad. The police suspect that Umar Mohammad had been evading arrest and perhaps he masterminded the blast as a ‘fidayeen’ retaliatory act after the arrest of a person named Muzamil Shakeel from whom almost 2,900 kg of IED making material was seized.

Investigations Under Way Of Delhi Blast

The authorities are doing DNA testing and autopsies to identify six out of the eight victims whose bodies have not been recognized yet. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is getting the legal sanction of Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with Section 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, and both murder and attempt to murder charges. There is still an ongoing investigation as the police are tracing the entire chain of ownership of the vehicle and the connections with the terrorist networks and their activities.

Also Read: Pulwama Link In Delhi Blast: Last Owner Of i20 Car Was A Man From Pulwama, Police Investigation Continues

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 7:41 AM IST
Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Driving i20 Hyundai Car That Later Exploded, Killed 8

QUICK LINKS