Pulwama Link In Delhi Blast: Last Owner Of i20 Car Was A Man From Pulwama, Police Investigation Continues

Delhi Police detained Mohammad Salman, the registered owner of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station. Salman informed investigators that he had sold the car earlier and was unaware of its current location or use.

Police are verifying his statement and tracing the car’s new owner to confirm the details of the sale. Officials said that the ownership records in the RC book were never updated, even though the car changed hands multiple times. Authorities continue to question Salman as part of the ongoing investigation.

Car Traced to Pulwama, Investigation Expands

The Delhi Police have traced the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station to a man from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources revealed that a team has been dispatched to Srinagar to verify the Pulwama connection. Salman, the first registered owner, said he sold the vehicle to a buyer in Okhla last year, who later resold it. Investigators believe Tariq from Pulwama became the latest owner before the car reappeared in Delhi.

Police are now investigating how the car returned to the capital before the explosion occurred.

According to officials, the explosion occurred around 6:52 pm when the slow-moving i20 stopped at a red light near Red Fort. A blast inside the vehicle damaged several nearby cars. Preliminary forensic analysis revealed that the explosion originated from the car’s rear section.

No splinters, craters, or metal fragments were found, suggesting that the device may not have been of high intensity. Investigators noted that the victims suffered burn injuries instead of shrapnel wounds, indicating that the fire may have been caused by chemical or fuel-based ignition.

Police Probe Ownership Chain and Pulwama Link

The Gurugram Police detained Salman for questioning to verify his sale records, while Delhi Police and central agencies continue tracing the car’s chain of ownership. Investigators are now examining possible links between the Pulwama-based buyer and the Delhi explosion.

Officials confirmed that multiple vehicles behind the i20 were also damaged in the blast. The investigation team is reviewing CCTV footage, phone records, and transaction documents to establish how the vehicle traveled from Pulwama to Delhi and identify anyone connected to the blast.

