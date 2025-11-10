LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

The i20 car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening was found to be registered in the name of Nadeem Khan. The vehicle carried a Haryana registration number, HR 26, from Gurugram North. Delhi Police and forensic teams are tracing the ownership details and movement of the car before the blast.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 21:56:35 IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

In the latest development, a high-intensity explosion in an I20 car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening killed ten people and more than dozen injured. The blast occurred around 6:52 pm near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station, close to Gauri Shankar Mandir.

It must be known that the car, bearing a Haryana registration number (HR 26, Gurugram North), was registered under the name Nadeem Khan. The explosion triggered a massive fire, damaging nearby vehicles. It is known that three people were inside the car. Delhi Fire Services deployed seven fire tenders, while police and forensic teams arrived at the spot within minutes to secure the area.

Agencies Rush to Scene, Probe Underway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation after speaking with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the scene to begin an investigation.

Police confirmed that a slow-moving vehicle exploded at a red light, damaging several other cars. “The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has been briefed, and updates are being shared regularly,” said Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha.

The blast originated from the rear section of the I20 car, which had three occupants at the time. Authorities are tracing the car’s registration number from the damaged parts to determine ownership and movement. Teams from the Special Cell and forensic units are analyzing CCTV footage for possible leads. The explosion claimed eight lives and injured several others, who were rushed to LNJP Hospital. Police have imposed high alert across Delhi as the investigation continues.

PM Modi condoles to the loss of life in the horrific blast: 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that all agencies are coordinating to ensure a complete probe. He confirmed that NSG, NIA, FSL, and Delhi Police teams reached the spot within minutes of the explosion. Shah said he would personally visit the blast site and meet the injured at the hospital.

Following the Delhi explosion, security alerts were issued in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other major cities. The government has appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities as the investigation progresses.

In addition to this, as tomorrow Bihar is all set to witness the phase 2 voting , Bihar will be in high alert. 

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 9:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS