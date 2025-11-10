Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

In the latest development, a high-intensity explosion in an I20 car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening killed ten people and more than dozen injured. The blast occurred around 6:52 pm near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station, close to Gauri Shankar Mandir.

It must be known that the car, bearing a Haryana registration number (HR 26, Gurugram North), was registered under the name Nadeem Khan. The explosion triggered a massive fire, damaging nearby vehicles. It is known that three people were inside the car. Delhi Fire Services deployed seven fire tenders, while police and forensic teams arrived at the spot within minutes to secure the area.

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort Metro Station | Delhi Police’s Crime team carry out investigation at the spot. pic.twitter.com/Txiz719E1v — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Agencies Rush to Scene, Probe Underway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation after speaking with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the scene to begin an investigation.

Police confirmed that a slow-moving vehicle exploded at a red light, damaging several other cars. “The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has been briefed, and updates are being shared regularly,” said Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha.

The blast originated from the rear section of the I20 car, which had three occupants at the time. Authorities are tracing the car’s registration number from the damaged parts to determine ownership and movement. Teams from the Special Cell and forensic units are analyzing CCTV footage for possible leads. The explosion claimed eight lives and injured several others, who were rushed to LNJP Hospital. Police have imposed high alert across Delhi as the investigation continues.

PM Modi condoles to the loss of life in the horrific blast:

Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/XrFF3el1Wv — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that all agencies are coordinating to ensure a complete probe. He confirmed that NSG, NIA, FSL, and Delhi Police teams reached the spot within minutes of the explosion. Shah said he would personally visit the blast site and meet the injured at the hospital.

Delhi: Blast near Red Fort Metro Station | Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrives at Lok Nayak Hospital. pic.twitter.com/K7J5e7NMIN — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Following the Delhi explosion, security alerts were issued in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other major cities. The government has appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities as the investigation progresses.

In addition to this, as tomorrow Bihar is all set to witness the phase 2 voting , Bihar will be in high alert.

Several states have been put on alert in the wake of Delhi blast Bihar is on high alert following the Delhi blast. Teams are on alert in Bihar, and everyone is being checked. Security has been tightened across Chandigarh after a blast in Delhi. Police are on high alert. Kerala… — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

