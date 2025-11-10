LIVE TV
Delhi Blast: Slow-Moving Car Stopped At Red Light Before Explosion – What Delhi Police Said On Red Fort Blast

A car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday killed eight people and injured twelve others, prompting a high alert across Mumbai, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh. The blast occurred near Lal Qila Metro Station Gate No. 1, damaging nearby vehicles and triggering a fire. Emergency teams rushed to the site, while Delhi Police and central agencies began investigations.

In the latest development, a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) killed eight people and injured twelve others, leading to a high alert across major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, and several parts of Uttar Pradesh. The explosion took place near Lal Qila Metro Station Gate No. 1 and triggered a fire that spread to three nearby vehicles.

The fire department received a call at 6:55 pm and immediately dispatched seven tenders to control the blaze and assist in rescue operations.

Fifteen CAT ambulances and teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell quickly reached the blast site to assist victims and secure the area. Rescue officials transported the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment. Firefighters and forensic teams began operations to identify the cause of the explosion.

Authorities cordoned off the area surrounding the Red Fort and temporarily suspended metro services at the nearby station to ensure public safety.

Delhi Police Says ‘A Slow Moving Car Stopped, The Blast Followed’ 

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that the explosion occurred when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. “At around 6:52 pm, a vehicle stopped at the signal and exploded, damaging nearby vehicles.

All agencies, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), are present at the site,” he stated. Police have launched a detailed investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and those involved.

Prime Minister Modi Reviews Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation soon after the explosion and spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for updates. According to government sources, there is no confirmation of a terror link at this stage. Security has been strengthened in Delhi and neighboring states, while all agencies remain on high alert. The Prime Minister directed officials to ensure full medical assistance for the injured and close coordination between central and state authorities.

Must Read:  Delhi Blast Live Updates: 8 Dead, 24 Injured After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro, High Alert Issued, NIA, NSG Teams To Visit The Site

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 9:03 PM IST
