Delhi Breathes Easy As Rainfall And Cool Winds Hit The National Capital

Delhi Breathes Easy As Rainfall And Cool Winds Hit The National Capital

On June 17, Delhi and surrounding cities experienced cloudy skies and afternoon rainfall, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert, forecasting light to moderate rain and isolated heavy showers (7–11 cm) across several states, including Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 17:19:41 IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) sent out a weather warning today afternoon, predicting light to moderate rain at various places, with heavy rain (7–11 cm) at isolated places over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

According to IMD’s observation at 2:15 PM, radar information showed light to moderate rain, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning, along with gusty winds of 50–60 km/h, and possibly even up to 80 km/h in Delhi. The weather is likely to prevail till 4:15 PM today.

Low pressure system persist?

A low-pressure system over southwest Bangladesh and neighboring Gangetic West Bengal still remains in the same place till 8:30 AM IST today, June 17, 2025.
It is expected to proceed at a slow west-northwestwards pace and get more pronounced over Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining regions in the next 24 hours, said the MeT department.

IMD also reported that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further over additional regions of Gujarat, the North Arabian Sea, residual areas of Vidarbha, additional regions of Madhya Pradesh, the majority of areas of Chhattisgarh, the residual areas of Odisha, additional areas of Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal in its entirety, residual areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and additional areas of Bihar.

Tags: delhi rainrainfall
