Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

New Delhi woke up to a grim reality on Monday as the Air Quality Index soared to a season-high 481, plunging the city into an unbreathable state.

New Delhi woke up to a grim reality on Monday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a season-high 481, plunging the city into an unbreathable state. A thick blanket of toxic smog enveloped the national capital and its surrounding regions, triggering political blame games, public outrage, and judicial scrutiny.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the central government for failing to act on the pollution crisis and accused it of “politics on pollution.” Meanwhile, the Supreme Court lashed out at the AAP government for delayed measures to address the annual crisis that plagues the city every winter.

CM Atishi’s Outburst Against the Centre

Reacting to the alarming AQI levels, Atishi took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, alleging inaction on curbing pollution from neighboring states. “Other cities in northern India are also polluted… what is the centre doing? Only Punjab has reduced stubble burning. Why doesn’t the centre act against others?” she said.

While Atishi defended Punjab, where the AAP is also in power, she blamed farm fires in other states for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. Her remarks come as stubble burning remains a contentious issue, with political and environmental implications across North India.

Supreme Court Questions AAP’s Preparedness

The Supreme Court, which routinely addresses pollution and AQI control cases during this season, expressed frustration over the Delhi government’s handling of the crisis. The court criticized the delayed implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), specifically the third stage, which was invoked only last week despite AQI levels crossing 400.

“Why did we wait for the AQI to cross 300? How could you take such a risk?” the court asked, adding that the government cannot lower the GRAP level below Stage 4 without judicial approval.

Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih also highlighted lapses in enforcing the ban on firecrackers post-Diwali, a recurring contributor to the pollution spike. “No religion encourages any activity which creates pollution,” the bench noted, deeming explanations for lax enforcement “an eyewash.”

Toxic Smog Fuels Health Concerns

Over the past week, Delhiites have endured an escalating health crisis as the city remains shrouded in smog, a deadly mix of smoke and fog. Health experts have repeatedly warned of an uptick in respiratory illnesses and related diseases due to prolonged exposure to hazardous air.

To mitigate the effects, authorities have rolled out a familiar set of measures, including:

Staggered office timings to reduce vehicular traffic.

to reduce vehicular traffic. Online classes for schools and colleges to keep children indoors.

to keep children indoors. Restrictions on older vehicles to curb emissions.

However, these steps have had limited impact as weather conditions—marked by low wind speeds and high humidity—continue to trap pollutants in the region.

BJP Blames AAP Ahead of Elections

The ongoing pollution crisis has also reignited political tensions between the BJP and the AAP, with the former seizing the opportunity to target the Delhi government ahead of the February elections.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, criticized the AAP’s governance: “The situation in Delhi is getting worse. People in Delhi are suffering because of the kind of governance in the city… dust control will have to be done, and stubble burning in Punjab will have to stop. The people are facing the consequences of the Delhi government’s poor work.”

The BJP has consistently criticized the AAP for its inability to control dust pollution and manage stubble burning, a key contributor to Delhi’s air quality woes.

Recurring Crisis Highlights Systemic Failures

Despite years of interventions, Delhi’s pollution problem remains an unsolved puzzle. The annual post-Diwali spike and rising AQI levels are now a predictable crisis, underscoring systemic shortcomings in enforcement, coordination, and planning.

Critics argue that both the state and central governments need to adopt a more collaborative and proactive approach to combat pollution effectively. This includes addressing farm fires, regulating vehicular emissions, and improving waste management practices.