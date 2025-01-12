Delhi CM Atishi Launches Crowdfunding Campaign, BJP Calls For EC Fund Review

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s Kalkaji candidate Atishi has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Atishi released an online link for donations, stating she needs ₹40 lakh to finance her election campaign. She expressed confidence in people supporting AAP’s “politics of work and honesty.”

Atishi emphasized that AAP has consistently relied on small donations from the public to avoid corruption. “Despite being in power for a decade, the AAP does not have even a rupee of corruption. We will contest with the support of Delhiites and the nation,” she said, dismissing BJP’s claims of a ₹2,026 crore loss from the now-scrapped excise policy.

Taking a dig at BJP, Atishi said, “They may not need crowdfunding because they collect money through friends and government contracts.” She asserted that AAP’s clean funding practices have enabled them to improve schools, hospitals, and provide free healthcare without compromising on integrity.

Atishi faces BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri in the Kalkaji constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized AAP’s crowdfunding narrative. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned the transparency of the initiative and linked it to controversies such as the excise policy and funds from AAP’s Goa election campaign.

Sachdeva announced that BJP would request the Election Commission to verify the sources of crowdfunding for AAP candidates. “The public is questioning if this is linked to leftover funds from Goa or money extorted in Punjab,” he claimed.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

