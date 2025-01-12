Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudsters Swap UPI QR Codes At Shops To Cheat Customers

Scammers in Madhya Pradesh are replacing QR codes at shops to steal payments. Police investigate as businesses suffer financial losses.

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudsters Swap UPI QR Codes At Shops To Cheat Customers

Police in the Khajuraho region of Madhya Pradesh‘s Chhatarpur district are investigating a spate of fraud cases where scammers replaced shop QR codes with their own, diverting customer payments into their accounts. Nearly half a dozen establishments, including petrol pumps, have fallen victim to this scheme.

Fraudsters either swapped original QR codes with fake ones or pasted fraudulent codes directly over them. Police confirmed the incidents but noted that no formal complaints have been lodged by the shopkeepers yet. “The matter has come to our attention. We are investigating and will catch the culprits soon,” said Atul Dixit, in-charge of the Khajuraho police station.

The scam came to light when shopkeepers noticed discrepancies in payments. Omvati Gupta, who owns a medical shop, revealed that a customer pointed out the QR code displayed a different name, “Chhotu Tiwari,” instead of her store’s name. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, she discovered three masked men had replaced the code late at night.

A similar QR code under the name “Chhotu Tiwari” was found at a petrol pump, and Nitesh Gupta, another shop owner, reported losing ₹985 and ₹10 due to the fraudulent QR code. Other victims included a biryani and egg shop, a paan shop, and various local establishments.

Authorities have urged shopkeepers to inspect QR codes regularly and report any suspicious changes immediately. Investigations are ongoing, and police are working to identify the culprits using CCTV evidence.

ALSO READ: Telangana Government To Distribute New Ration Cards Starting January 26

Filed under

madhya pradesh QR codes

Advertisement

Also Read

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Who’s Attending, Who’s Missing, and Are VIP Passes Breaking Records?

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Who’s Attending, Who’s Missing, and Are VIP Passes Breaking Records?

North Yorkshire Policewoman And Man Killed In Lorry Collision

North Yorkshire Policewoman And Man Killed In Lorry Collision

Delhi Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Following Air Quality Improvement Due To Rain

Delhi Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Following Air Quality Improvement Due To Rain

Astronomers Witness Formation Of A New Galaxy In The Leo Constellation

Astronomers Witness Formation Of A New Galaxy In The Leo Constellation

Telangana Government To Distribute New Ration Cards Starting January 26

Telangana Government To Distribute New Ration Cards Starting January 26

Entertainment

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox