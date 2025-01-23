Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Court Turns Down Plea For FIR Against MF Husain’s Paintings, Cites No Need For Further Probe

The Patiala House Court has dismissed a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against the Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) and its officials regarding two paintings by the late artist MF Husain.

Advertisement
Delhi Court Turns Down Plea For FIR Against MF Husain’s Paintings, Cites No Need For Further Probe

The Patiala House Court has dismissed a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against the Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) and its officials regarding two paintings by the late artist MF Husain.

The petition alleged that the artworks hurt religious sentiments, but the court ruled no further investigation was required as all relevant evidence was already available.

The case was initiated by advocate Amita Sachdeva, who claimed that the paintings depicted Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesha holding nude female figures, which she found offensive. During a visit to the DAG in Connaught Place on December 4, 2024, Sachdeva took photographs of the contentious artworks.

She then filed a formal complaint with the Parliament Street Police Station on December 9, 2024, after researching past legal cases against Husain for similar artwork.

Court’s Rationale

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sahil Monga reviewed the Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted by the police. The report included CCTV footage, a gallery inventory, and other evidence. The court observed that the paintings in question were listed in the gallery’s records under Serial Nos. 6 and 10.

The judge noted that all the evidence, including CCTV footage and the gallery’s records, was already in the complainant’s possession or on record. He stated:

“All the facts and circumstances of the case are within the knowledge of the complainant. CCTV footage of Delhi Art Gallery, NVR, and the paintings in question have already been seized. In the considered opinion of this court, no further investigation or evidence collection is required at this stage.”

The court further clarified that any additional investigation, if required, could be undertaken later under Section 225 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Consequently, the petition under Section 175(3) of the CrPC was dismissed.

Seizure of Paintings Ordered

Although the plea for an FIR was rejected, the court instructed the investigating officer to seize the disputed paintings and file a report on the seizure by January 22, 2025.

Timeline of Events

December 4, 2024: Advocate Amita Sachdeva visited the DAG and photographed the paintings.

December 9, 2024: A formal complaint was lodged with the Parliament Street Police Station.

December 10, 2024: During a follow-up visit, the paintings were removed, and gallery officials denied their display.

January 22, 2025: The investigating officer is required to submit a report on the seized paintings.

Conclusion

The court’s decision underscores that the investigation has adequately addressed the complainant’s concerns. It also highlights that any further legal steps would depend on future developments, if necessary.

Read More: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Netaji Bose, Calls for Unity And Vigilance To Build A Developed India

Filed under

MF Husain

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Southport Killer Sentenced to 52 Years for “Sadistic” Attack on 3 Girls

Southport Killer Sentenced to 52 Years for “Sadistic” Attack on 3 Girls

‘Make Your Products in America Or Pay Tariffs’: Trump Urges Businesses to Manufacture in the US

‘Make Your Products in America Or Pay Tariffs’: Trump Urges Businesses to Manufacture in the...

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Twelve Naxals Killed in Gariaband Gunbattle: Rewards Totaling Over ₹3 Crore

Twelve Naxals Killed in Gariaband Gunbattle: Rewards Totaling Over ₹3 Crore

On Netaji’s birthday, CM Himanta Strengthens Assam-Japan Ties During Official Visit

On Netaji’s birthday, CM Himanta Strengthens Assam-Japan Ties During Official Visit

Entertainment

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really Going On

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Oscars 2025: How They Are Planning To Give Tribute To LA Wildfires

Oscars 2025: How They Are Planning To Give Tribute To LA Wildfires

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox