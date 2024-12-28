Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Hit Delhi; Bitter Cold Grips The City | WATCH

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Friday, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. The IMD has issued an 'orange' warning for Friday and 'yellow' alerts for the weekend in view of the hailstorm. The rain caused traffic disruptions and waterlogging.

Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Hit Delhi; Bitter Cold Grips The City | WATCH

Delhi and its neighboring regions witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall along with a hailstorm on Saturday, causing temperatures in the region to drop sharply. The rain, which started early in the morning, continued throughout the day, sending temperatures plummeting. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi, indicating that severe weather conditions are expected to persist

The rain and hailstorm have brought chilly conditions to the city, with additional showers expected in the coming hours.

Watch the video here:

Hailstorm Alert Issued For North India

The IMD has also issued a hailstorm warning for multiple regions in North India, including Delhi. A ‘yellow’ alert has been declared for Saturday and Sunday, signaling that the weather could worsen with further rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfalls are expected to continue in Delhi and other areas such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The IMD had predicted thunderstorms and hailstorms in these areas, which made the already bad weather worse.

The rain caused widespread disruptions in various sections of Delhi, mainly in South, Central, and North Delhi. The streets got waterlogged, thus hampering traffic as several commuters found it hard to navigate through the roads. Some of the places with flooding issues witnessed severe waterlogging, while Delhi University’s North Campus saw the maximum rainfall. This resulted in many low-lying areas getting submerged due to the deluge, adding to the problems for its residents.

Delhi temperature tumbled as rain poured down. The maximum temperature recorded was just 15 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees below Thursday’s high. The gap between the highest and lowest temperatures was just 3 degrees Celsius, a sign of a chillier-than-usual day. The IMD said that a Western Disturbance was interacting with easterly winds to bring about the cold and wet conditions.

Weather Warnings For North India

The IMD has issued further weather warnings for the next few days. Heavy rainfall is expected over the areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh on December 27. Thunderstorms with hailstorms are likely to occur in many of these places. Southeast Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to be the worst hit.

Cold wave conditions in some parts of Himachal Pradesh will continue to get intensified from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has continued experiencing cold weather; however, light to moderate rain has been reported in various parts of the state. Churu has seen the lowest minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius while other areas of Vanasthali report a temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. The weather conditions in the state continue to be cool with fluctuating temperatures.

