Delhi Eases Pollution Restrictions, Transitioning From GRAP 4 To GRAP 2: What You Need To Know

Delhi has relaxed pollution restrictions from GRAP 4 to GRAP 2 as air quality improves. Stage 2 measures such as road sweeping, power management, and public transport usage stay in place for keeping air cleaner.

As Delhi’s air quality improves, the Commission of Air Quality Management has revoked the stringent pollution controls implemented under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This has brought relief to the national capital and neighboring areas that have been hit by poor air quality in recent weeks.

The measures of the government have immediately transitioned from Stage 4 to the more liberal GRAP Stage 2 measures, relaxing some of its harsher restrictions and continuing its effort to improve air quality.

The Supreme Court also had a hand in easing the restrictions by deciding that pollution controls in Stage 4 would not be necessary in Delhi and NCR anymore. CAQM acknowledged the fact that air quality of Delhi has been on consistent improving path from November 24 onwards.

On the very date, AQI has remained 165, and therefore graded as ‘moderate.’ The Court also asserted the fact that measures to stage II be sustained in order that it will not aggravate the deteriorated status of air quality further.

What’s Allowed Under GRAP 2

There is, of course, a sigh of relief because some of the restrictions are going to be eased. Still, quite a few measures will stay in place to ensure the air quality in Delhi does not deteriorate further. Here are some of them as part of Stage 2 of GRAP:

Road Maintenance & Dust Control : Mechanized sweeping of roads, anti-smog guns, and sprinkling of water every day will be done particularly at hotspots.

: Mechanized sweeping of roads, anti-smog guns, and sprinkling of water every day will be done particularly at hotspots. Power Supply Management : Power suppliers need to ensure that power supply is never interrupted so that the dependence on diesel generator sets is reduced and further air pollution is avoided.

: Power suppliers need to ensure that power supply is never interrupted so that the dependence on diesel generator sets is reduced and further air pollution is avoided. Public Awareness: The public would be made aware of the amount of pollution through newspapers, TV, and radio broadcasts so that residents get to know the air quality in the real time.

Steps For People To Improve Air Quality

The government is urging the public to take action to maintain better air quality levels in the city. Key recommendations include:

Use Public Transport : Individuals are encouraged to use public transportation and avoid personal vehicles whenever possible to reduce the number of cars on the road.

: Individuals are encouraged to use public transportation and avoid personal vehicles whenever possible to reduce the number of cars on the road. Take Alternative Routes : Residents should opt for less congested routes, even if they are longer, to help reduce traffic-related pollution.

: Residents should opt for less congested routes, even if they are longer, to help reduce traffic-related pollution. Keep Cars Running: The car air filters are recommended to be serviced regularly to keep the cars in good working condition and polluting less.

Continuing Bans Under GRAP 2

Even with Stage 4 relaxed, the following bans are strictly enforced:

No coal and firewood is allowed to be used, including in restaurants and hotels for tandoors, across Delhi NCR.

Diesel Generators: Use of diesel generators is strictly prohibited except in emergency or essential services.

Construction and Demolition Sites: All those construction and demolition sites falling within specific closure orders shall continue to remain closed and shall not be allowed to pollute further from such sources.

Although relaxations are in place, the authorities will continue to remain alert. The CAQM in collaboration with the Supreme Court shall monitor the air quality level. Regular messages and alerts will be conveyed to the public so that there does not occur a back-slipping into the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories of air quality. Delhi is sticking by Stage 2 measures that will encourage both governmental agencies as well as the public to pull it off further.

