Delhi Election : Supreme Court Issues Split Verdict On Tahir Hussain’s Interim Bail Request

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the petition filed by Tahir Hussain, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, seeking interim bail to campaign in the Delhi Assembly elections. The bench was hearing Hussain’s Special Leave Petition, challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant interim bail and its decision to allow only custody parole for filing his nomination for the Mustafabad constituency.

Justice Pankaj Mithal Dismisses Petition, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah Favors Bail

Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed the petition, rejecting the request for interim bail, while Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah ruled in favor of granting it. Hussain, who is facing charges linked to the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the North-East Delhi riots, had sought the temporary relief to campaign for the elections.

Background of the Case: 2020 Delhi Riots and the Murder of Ankit Sharma

The case is tied to the tragic events of the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, during which Ankit Sharma, an IB staffer, was brutally murdered. Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, has been accused of orchestrating violence during the riots.

Key Developments and Impact on Delhi Assembly Elections

The Supreme Court’s split verdict highlights the complexity of legal proceedings involving serious charges and the need for careful consideration of public duties like election campaigning. With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, the ruling could set a precedent for future petitions related to bail and political campaigns in similar cases.

