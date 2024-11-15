Home
Friday, November 15, 2024
Delhi Enters Pollution Emergency As AQI Crosses 450: What Are The New Restrictions In Place?

Delhi is facing a pollution emergency as AQI exceeds 450. New restrictions, including diesel vehicle bans and school closures, are now in effect to combat the worsening air quality.

Delhi Enters Pollution Emergency As AQI Crosses 450: What Are The New Restrictions In Place?

As Delhi fights a severe pollution crisis, the air quality in the national capital has plummeted to hazardous levels, prompting the implementation of emergency measures. The AQI across the region, especially in the national capital, was at alarmingly high numbers on Thursday morning as residents woke up to what can only be described as a suffocating atmosphere.

AQI levels in the Delhi-NCR region are ranging between 400 and 500 and, in many places, crossed even 450. Since the situation is worsening with respect to the quality of the air at a lightning speed, critical decisions have been undertaken to alleviate the problem.

Air Quality Crisis In Delhi-NCR

Delhi’s AQI now stands at ever-dangerous highs, and the situation is worst in places such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram. The air in Delhi now is described as a “gas chamber,” and one can hardly breathe, as it’s high on the pollution scale, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to data from SAFAR-India, the AQI in Delhi was 450 at 6 a.m. on Thursday. In some regions, the AQI measured between 450 and 480, indicating the air quality had reached a critical stage.

In Anand Vihar, an East Delhi locality, the AQI had gone up to a shocking 500 by 5:55 a.m., report Google Maps air quality data. The scenario across NCR is equally alarming. With fog and mist setting in early this year, the pollution has continued to deteriorate in the day as well.

Severe Measures Enforced In The National Capital

With poor air quality in the city, the Delhi government on Monday re-implemented all needed curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3). This would include stops on the plying of diesel vehicles, closure of schools and imposition of work from home on several offices to check pollution. All these are being followed in line with an endeavor aimed at reducing emissions while keeping public health secure as the pollution level has touched hazardous zones.

Besides, the government agencies are prepared for possible inconveniences in the shape of halted or delayed trains and flights, as smog is likely to last at least for a few days in future.

Weather And Pollution Alerts By IMD

Dense fog conditions have prompted the IMD to issue orange alerts for several states. In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Rajasthan, dense fog has been forecast due to this. Yellow alerts have been issued for dense fog, which may occur during the mornings, in regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. For the department itself, it has forecast light to moderate rain in South India. That might alleviate some pollution, but certainly not much for the northern region, including Delhi.

In Delhi, temperature conditions are expected to be relatively mild with highs of 29 degrees Celsius and lows of 15 degrees Celsius by Friday. The weather will turn even colder by November 21 when Delhi is expected to experience a bite from sweaters and blankets as winter draws near.

How To Defend Yourself Against The Pollution

To be on the safe side in this critical phase of air pollution, one must be careful and protect his health. Here are some of the key points you could undertake:

Avoid Going Outdoors: Unless absolutely inevitable, stay indoors to avoid high exposure to harmful pollutants. Do not go for morning or evening walks during this period.

Wear a Good Quality Mask: Always wear a good quality mask if you need to move out. Preferably, an N95 or KN95 mask filters out the bad particle matter from the atmosphere. If you do not possess a mask, try to cover your face with a piece of cotton cloth.

Avoid Dusty Places: Stay as far away from places that have dust and pollution as possible. The farther you stay, the lesser amount of exposure to particulate matter you will get.

See a Doctor: If you experience any respiratory problems or discomforts, then consult a doctor. In fact, people affected by diseases like asthma or COPD should be more vigilant.

As the situation takes a deteriorating turn further in Delhi and NCR, the call for having an action plan within no time is at its peak. In the next few days, the situation may not improve; hence, all precautionary measures need to be followed for the health security of the citizens.

air quality AQI in Delhi GRAP-3 national news
