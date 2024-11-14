Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi To Hold Online Classes For Primary Schools Due To Worsening Air Quality

Delhi CM Atishi announces primary schools will shift to online classes amid worsening air quality. The move follows the implementation of the third stage of GRAP from Friday.

Delhi To Hold Online Classes For Primary Schools Due To Worsening Air Quality

The pollution worsens and so do the panic measures. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that all the primary schools in the city will shift to online classes with regards to worsening air quality. The orders are to be followed till further notice.

Atishi went onto the social media platform X to make this announcement which reads: “Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will shift to online classes, until further directions.” It is being done to protect students from the adverse impact of poor air quality.

GRAP Stage 3 Implemented

In this wake, the Delhi government declared that third-stage Graded Response Action Plan will come into effect on Friday, for which it would be shifting its education portion online. This step is being taken as the air quality of the city has worsened alarmingly, for which the action plan is studied to bring down the pollution levels.

GRAP Measures In Place

Delhi’s air quality has hit alarming levels, prompting the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the worsening pollution.

The GRAP system classifies air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) into four stages based on the Air Quality Index (AQI). These stages are:

Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300)
Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400)
Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450)
Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450)

On Thursday, Delhi’s AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday, the capital reported the worst AQI in the country, marking the first time this season that air quality reached the ‘severe’ level.

Weather Conditions Aggravate Pollution Levels

Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, attributed the worsening air quality to a combination of calm winds and a drop in temperature. These factors caused pollutants to remain trapped in the air, exacerbating the pollution levels.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai explained the shift in weather patterns over the past two days. He noted that wind speeds are expected to increase between Friday and Saturday, which could help alleviate the pollution.

“With rising temperatures and an increase in wind speed, we expect pollution levels to decrease in the coming days,” Rai said.

While the air quality remains a concern, the anticipated changes in weather conditions offer a glimmer of hope for improved air quality in Delhi over the weekend. However, for now, the city continues to battle severe pollution levels that pose significant health risks.

MUST READ | GRAP 3 Curbs Begin November 15: What’s Allowed and What’s Banned

Filed under

atishi Delhi delhi air quality national news
Advertisement

Also Read

Karnataka Launches Special Investigation Into Alleged Covid Scams During BJP’s Tenure

Karnataka Launches Special Investigation Into Alleged Covid Scams During BJP’s Tenure

Planning The Perfect Vacation? Here Are The10 Tips You Should Know

Planning The Perfect Vacation? Here Are The10 Tips You Should Know

Craig Melvin To Replace Hoda Kotb As ‘TODAY’ Show Co-Anchor

Craig Melvin To Replace Hoda Kotb As ‘TODAY’ Show Co-Anchor

The Onion Vs Alex Jones’ Infowars Bankruptcy Case Explained

The Onion Vs Alex Jones’ Infowars Bankruptcy Case Explained

ISRO’s Space Budget Pays Off: Rs 2.5 Return For Every Rupee, Reveals Chief

ISRO’s Space Budget Pays Off: Rs 2.5 Return For Every Rupee, Reveals Chief

Entertainment

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox