Delhi: Government Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying To Combat Air Pollution

On Friday, the Delhi government conducted a test of drone-based mist spraying at Anand Vihar, one of the city’s most polluted areas. This initiative aims to combat rising air pollution levels, particularly in areas that are difficult to reach with traditional methods like anti-smog guns.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted the need for such innovation, explaining that pollution levels at 13 hotspots in the city remain higher than the average AQI (Air Quality Index) levels. “Today’s demonstration at Anand Vihar aims to address this issue,” he said. The drones used in the test can carry up to 15 liters of water and release a fine mist that helps control airborne pollutants in congested and inaccessible spaces.

The pilot project is part of Delhi’s broader Winter Action Plan, introduced in September, which focuses on managing pollution through 21 key actions. A report on the effectiveness of the mist-spraying drones will be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to determine further steps.

In addition to drone testing, over 80 mobile anti-smog guns and 68 static anti-smog guns have been deployed across the city’s hotspots to control dust. The government has also installed 200 mobile anti-smog guns across all 70 Assembly constituencies, along with 146 anti-smog guns atop high-rise buildings.

Rai emphasized that drone technology offers a new way to target pollution sources in densely populated urban areas and industrial zones, where traditional spraying methods are less effective. If the pilot proves successful, it could pave the way for widespread use of drones in pollution control throughout the city.

As of now, Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate, with more than 15 monitoring stations reporting “severe” AQI levels.

ALSO READ: UP Govt to Set Up 1.5 Lakh Toilets Across Mahakumbh Mela Area By Dec 15