Home > India > Delhi Government To Modernize City Markets: CM Rekha Gupta Holds High-Level Meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to address pressing issues in the city’s vegetable, fruit, and flower markets.

Published By: Mehandi Garg
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 22:42:37 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to address pressing issues in the city’s vegetable, fruit, and flower markets. The agenda included waste disposal, sanitation, road repair, security, sewer lines, and water supply. Emphasizing the government’s commitment to modernization, the Chief Minister assured that no budget constraints would hinder the improvement of these public marketplaces.

Who attended the meeting?

The meeting was attended by Development Minister Kapil Mishra and top officials from relevant departments. CM Gupta, who recently visited Azadpur Mandi, noted widespread complaints about uncollected garbage, stray animals, and damaged roads. She acknowledged that similar issues persist in other markets across the capital. 

What are the steps initiated by CM to address these issues?

To address this, she directed the installation of modern waste management plants near market areas to recycle organic waste. Land for these facilities will be arranged by the government if required. The Delhi Municipal Corporation will also assist in managing stray animals within the markets. Plans include repairing old sewer systems to prevent waterlogging and foul smells during monsoons, with coordination among PWD, DJB, and MCD. The Chief Minister also ordered the setup of CCTV surveillance systems and basic medical aid facilities to ensure public safety.

Calling for a technology-driven approach, CM Gupta urged officials to study successful market models from other states and implement them in Delhi. She reiterated the government’s goal of transforming markets into well-managed hubs that support farmers, small traders, and consumers, making them not just commercial spaces but vital lifelines for the farming community.

Also read: Rekha Gupta Turns 51: A Look At Her Journey From Campus Politics To Delhi CM’s Office

Tags: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha GuptaDelhi CM Azadpur Mandi visitmodern waste management plants

