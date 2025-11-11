LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Delhi enforces GRAP 3 as AQI hits severe levels. Hence, schools shift to hybrid mode for Classes up to 5 to protect children.

Delhi GRAP 3
Delhi GRAP 3

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 11, 2025 14:52:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Delhi’s pollution level has reached the ‘severe’ category, and thus the government took rapid action to safeguard young children by ordering all schools to hybrid mode for students up to Class 5.​

 

GRAP 3 Curbs Lead To Hybrid Learning

Following the sharp increase in the AQI of Delhi to 425, the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 has been applied. Schools are now under the latest restrictions and have been told to take both online and offline classes for children up to Class 5. This way, families are able to keep their kids healthy, indoors if they want to. The higher classes will continue on-site for the time being.​

 

Why The Change Was Needed

The professionals as well as the authorities claim that little ones’ inhaling the polluted air may result in very serious lung infections. The pollutants have been trapped by calm winds and weather conditions. Thus, the government has to act quickly. The hybrid arrangement is the most flexible way to allay parents’ concerns and, at the same time, reduce the risk to health.​

 

What Parents And Schools Should Do

Parents should keep an eye on the pollution levels and, if it is possible, keep the kids at home. On the other hand, the schools are advised to be in constant communication with the families and to adapt according to the changes in air quality alerts. These actions will be taken until the situation improves substantially concerning pollution levels.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AQI severeDelhi Air QualityDelhi PollutionDelhi schools hybrid modeeducation advisoryGRAP 3pollution curbsprimary classes online

RELATED News

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

“Not being allowed to meet him”: Family of Pulwama Doctor Arrested in Faridabad Arms Haul Denies Allegations

LATEST NEWS

Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (12 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious About Official Work

Bihar Exit Polls: What Happened In 2015 And 2020, What to Expect In 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

First Visuals Surface: Blast At District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Pakistan Leaves Nine Dead And Multiple Injured, Watch!

Post-Delhi Blast, Bihar Locks Down Nepal Border For 72 Hours During Polls

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

“Not being allowed to meet him”: Family of Pulwama Doctor Arrested in Faridabad Arms Haul Denies Allegations

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution
Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution
Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution
Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

QUICK LINKS