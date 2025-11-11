Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Delhi’s pollution level has reached the ‘severe’ category, and thus the government took rapid action to safeguard young children by ordering all schools to hybrid mode for students up to Class 5.​

GRAP 3 Curbs Lead To Hybrid Learning

Following the sharp increase in the AQI of Delhi to 425, the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 has been applied. Schools are now under the latest restrictions and have been told to take both online and offline classes for children up to Class 5. This way, families are able to keep their kids healthy, indoors if they want to. The higher classes will continue on-site for the time being.​

Why The Change Was Needed

The professionals as well as the authorities claim that little ones’ inhaling the polluted air may result in very serious lung infections. The pollutants have been trapped by calm winds and weather conditions. Thus, the government has to act quickly. The hybrid arrangement is the most flexible way to allay parents’ concerns and, at the same time, reduce the risk to health.​

What Parents And Schools Should Do

Parents should keep an eye on the pollution levels and, if it is possible, keep the kids at home. On the other hand, the schools are advised to be in constant communication with the families and to adapt according to the changes in air quality alerts. These actions will be taken until the situation improves substantially concerning pollution levels.