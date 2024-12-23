Delhi HC Rejects ‘Pre-Arrest’ Bail To Ex IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar In UPSC Dupe Case

Puja Khedkar is alleged to have cheated and taken undue advantage of the OBC and disability quota in clearing the UPSC Exam.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, who is alleged to have cheated and taken undue advantage of the OBC and disability quota in clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, while delivering the verdict, said, “Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated.” The court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar and said that further investigation into the alleged conspiracy was warranted.

This is based on allegations that she submitted false information with her application for the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination, claiming OBC and disability benefits. The UPSC and the Delhi Police opposed her bail application on grounds that the accusations against her were serious in nature.

The court described Khedkar’s actions as a “classic example of fraud” and observed that her steps were aimed at deceiving authorities. It also noted the possibility of collusion involving her family members and unidentified individuals to obtain forged documents.

In July, UPSC filed a criminal complaint against Khedkar for allegedly making a false declaration to obtain additional attempts of the examination. The Delhi Police subsequently lodged an FIR against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Khedkar had rebutted the allegations and produced proof of verification by the use of biometric data; she also asserted to have only changed the middle name. However, it dismissed her plea by referring that she was “unfit for appointment” and by giving emphasis on finding the ‘bigger conspiracy’.

Charges against Khedkar include forging an OBC certificate and pretending to have a physical disability. It also emerged that her father, a retired official of the Maharashtra government, had assets worth ₹40 crore, making her ineligible for the OBC non-creamy layer category.

In September, the Centre terminated Khedkar’s IAS position and canceled her selection by the UPSC, blacklisting her for life.

