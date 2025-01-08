Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Delhi HC Swears In 2 Additional Judges, Strength Now At 37

Two new judges were sworn in at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, raising the total number of sitting judges to 37, though the court continues to operate with 23 vacancies, given its sanctioned strength of 60.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru administered the oath to Justices Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar in a ceremony attended by fellow judges and members of the legal community.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had officially announced their appointment on January 6, 2024. Following the notification, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took to social media platform X, stating, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as judges. I convey my best wishes to them.”

Despite the swearing-in of Justices Digpaul and Vaidyanathan, two other advocates—Shwetasree Majumdar and Tejas Karia who were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment, are still awaiting approval from the Centre.

The appointments of Digpaul and Vaidyanathan follow the collegium’s resolution in August 2024, which proposed several candidates for the Delhi High Court bench. According to the collegium, consultee judges had given favorable opinions on both candidates, highlighting their professional competence and integrity.

Justice Ajay Digpaul brings over three decades of legal experience, with expertise spanning civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service, and commercial law. His involvement in 42 reported judgments by the High Court underscores his substantial courtroom experience. Based on his professional record and consistent integrity, the collegium deemed him suitable for the role.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar has an equally impressive legal background, with appearances in 180 reported judgments. His competence and spotless integrity were confirmed by the Department of Justice’s evaluation. Furthermore, his average annual income over the past 5 years was reported at Rs. 162.16 lakhs, reflecting a successful legal practice. After assessing these factors, the collegium found him fit for appointment as a High Court judge.

While the recent appointments are a step toward addressing the significant number of judicial vacancies at the Delhi High Court, the process remains ongoing, with further approvals still awaited.

Delhi High Court

