Will BJP Replace Ramesh Bidhuri Amid Growing Backlash Ahead Of Delhi Election?

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri made controversial remarks over Delhi CM Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, against which he drew flak back. This stirred a debate on the party bench about whether his place should be taken by some woman candidate of the party.

As Delhi is gearing up for its all-important assembly elections on February 5, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri has been facing criticism over a string of comments that have ruffled feathers in his party and elsewhere. There have been reports of the BJP mulling replacing him with a woman candidate for the election, with increasing restlessness over his comments.

Two-time MP and three-time MLA Ramesh Bidhuri landed in a hot soup after he made derogatory remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. His comments, which had sparked widespread criticism, have now become a contentious issue within the BJP, sparking internal debates about his political future.

There have been serious deliberations within the party in a series of meetings that said there is indeed a strong argument for scrapping or withdrawing Bidhuri’s candidature in the Delhi assembly elections. However, sources told The Economic Times that the idea of replacing him with a woman candidate is a consideration and a discussion in initial stages only.

His remarks, which have drawn flak from all quarters, were made at a public discourse over the state of roads in Kalkaji, the constituency from which Bidhuri has been chosen to contest. His remarks about Priyanka Gandhi that the roads in Kalkaji would be as smooth as the “cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi” did not go well with people.

Ramesh Bidhuri Targets Atishi

But Bidhuri’s comments did not stop at Priyanka Gandhi. He also attacked the AAP leader Atishi with a controversial remark over her decision to drop her surname “Marlena” and instead adopt “Singh”. He said, “Marlena has become Singh. She changed her father.” These comments, which were perceived to attack Atishi’s identity, were the fuel that further ignited the fire against him.

Such comments from a senior BJP leader have not only drawn the ire of political rivals but also put his party in an awkward position ahead of the elections. Sources within the party suggest that BJP President JP Nadda swiftly reprimanded Bidhuri following the incident, indicating that the leadership is taking the matter seriously.

This is not the first controversy Ramesh Bidhuri has been at the center of. In 2023, during a session of the newly inaugurated Parliament building, he made derogatory remarks about former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali. His comments during the Chandrayaan-3 debate were so offensive that they reportedly cost him his ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the possibility of a spot in the Union Cabinet.

The BJP’s Dilemma

As the BJP grapples with the fallout from Bidhuri’s comments, there is mounting pressure to take decisive action. Sources within the party have suggested that discussions are underway about possible replacements for Bidhuri in the Kalkaji constituency, with several female candidates being considered. While these talks remain in their infancy, the party leadership is keen on addressing the issue before the election heats up.

