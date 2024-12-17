Delhi Man Caught Wife With Her Lover, Beats Him To Death

The shocking incident unfolded when Ajmat returned home to his residence unexpectedly. There, he found his wife with 21-year-old Ritik Verma. Ritik was said to be involved in an extramarital affair with his wife. In a fit of rage, Ajmat attacked both his wife and Ritik.

Delhi Police reported on Monday that a man in Delhi was arrested after he brutally murdered his wife’s lover upon discovering the two together in his home. The accused, identified as Ajmat, was quickly apprehended by authorities.

The shocking incident unfolded when Ajmat returned home to his residence unexpectedly. There, he found his wife with 21-year-old Ritik Verma. Ritik was said to be involved in an extramarital affair with his wife. In a fit of rage, Ajmat attacked both his wife and Ritik.

Police were informed about the incident at Shastri Park, where they immediately rushed a team. Ritik was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for initial treatment, then shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital because his injuries were serious. Unfortunately, he could not make any statement at that time.

Victim Succumbed To Injuries

Despite efforts to save him, Ritik Verma later died from his injuries. The police confirmed the death at 9:00 PM when they received information from GTB Hospital. According to the police report, Ritik suffered blunt force trauma to the forehead, which led to his death.

It appears that Ajmat was driven by anger and revenge when he found his wife having an affair with Ritik. The police have said that it is a case of “crime of passion,” as the motive behind the murder is because of the betrayal. Currently, the investigation is in progress and authorities are looking into all aspects of the case.

The police have added the relevant sections of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita to the case, following Ritik’s death. Ajmat has been arrested, and the case is under further investigation. According to the police, they are scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding the crime and trying to gather more evidence.

What Has Police Said?

According to a police spokesperson, “Today, information was received at PS Shastri Park. The team found the injured was taken to the hospital by relatives. The team later reached JPC Hospital, where Ritik was being treated and referred to a higher center for further care. Unfortunately, the victim was not in a condition to provide any statement.”

It shocked the local community after people couldn’t believe what they witnessed – such violence over senseless things. And so, police are focusing on piecing together all these details in order to provide justice for the victim in the course of investigation.

