Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday visited the ‘Garv se Swadeshi’ stalls during the ‘Fit India: Sundays on Cycle’ event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

The Minister took part in the cycling drive, which was held at over 8,000 locations across the country.

The initiative aims to promote fitness, environmental awareness, and the Prime Minister’s Swadeshi mantra. The ‘Fit India: Sundays on Cycle’ theme is ‘Garv se Swadeshi’, and it is in collaboration with Indian Railways.

Speaking to the reporters, the Union Minister said, “‘Sundays on Cycle’ was organised today to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra for ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Fit India’ in more than 8,000 places. We saw all the sports goods made by the Swadeshi brands at the Dhyan Chand Stadium… PM has reduced the GST a lot… Now GST has been reduced from 18% to 5%… Cycling is the best example of ‘Swadeshi’ and self-reliance… Cycling is the best solution for pollution.”

Mandaviya further urged the public to promote ‘Swadeshi’ by using more ‘Swadeshi’ products and making India Atmanirbhar.

Earlier in the day, on the theme, the Union Minister said, “‘Sunday on Cycle’ has become a movement in the country. Every citizen, to stay fit and promote ‘Swadeshi’, goes cycling every Sunday to send a message through ‘Sunday on Cycle’.”

Mandaviya also expressed his happiness over 50 MPs participating in this and spreading the message of ‘Swadeshi’ to the nation.

“Let us all today promote the message of ‘Fit India’ by cycling through ‘Sunday on Cycle’ with the slogan of ‘Swadeshi’,” he added.

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the rope skipping team led by Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MYBharat, and My Bikes.

The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres. (ANI)

