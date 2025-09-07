LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium

Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium

Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 10:08:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday visited the ‘Garv se Swadeshi’ stalls during the ‘Fit India: Sundays on Cycle’ event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

The Minister took part in the cycling drive, which was held at over 8,000 locations across the country.

The initiative aims to promote fitness, environmental awareness, and the Prime Minister’s Swadeshi mantra. The ‘Fit India: Sundays on Cycle’ theme is ‘Garv se Swadeshi’, and it is in collaboration with Indian Railways.

Speaking to the reporters, the Union Minister said, “‘Sundays on Cycle’ was organised today to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra for ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Fit India’ in more than 8,000 places. We saw all the sports goods made by the Swadeshi brands at the Dhyan Chand Stadium… PM has reduced the GST a lot… Now GST has been reduced from 18% to 5%… Cycling is the best example of ‘Swadeshi’ and self-reliance… Cycling is the best solution for pollution.”

Mandaviya further urged the public to promote ‘Swadeshi’ by using more ‘Swadeshi’ products and making India Atmanirbhar.

Earlier in the day, on the theme, the Union Minister said, “‘Sunday on Cycle’ has become a movement in the country. Every citizen, to stay fit and promote ‘Swadeshi’, goes cycling every Sunday to send a message through ‘Sunday on Cycle’.”

Mandaviya also expressed his happiness over 50 MPs participating in this and spreading the message of ‘Swadeshi’ to the nation.

“Let us all today promote the message of ‘Fit India’ by cycling through ‘Sunday on Cycle’ with the slogan of ‘Swadeshi’,” he added.

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the rope skipping team led by Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MYBharat, and My Bikes.

The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: cycle-rallydhyan-chand-stadiumfit-india-sundays-on-cyclegarv-se-swadeshimansukh mandaviyaSwadeshi

RELATED News

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"ISKCON is performing Snan Purnima on dates which are not mandated by scriptures, traditions": Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Office
Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli

LATEST NEWS

After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska
What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly
"We will try together to build some houses": Sonu Sood arrives in Punjab for relief efforts amid flood crisis
What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium
Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium
Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium
Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya visits 'Garv se Swadeshi' stalls during 'Fit India' cycle rally in Dhyan Chand Stadium

QUICK LINKS