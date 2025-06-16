Live Tv
Delhi Police Bust Online Sextortion Racket Using Fake Dating Profiles

Delhi Police Bust Online Sextortion Racket Using Fake Dating Profiles

A gang running a digital extortion racket through fake dating profiles has been busted by Delhi Police. The accused lured victims into explicit video calls, recorded the sessions, and blackmailed them for money preying on fear and shame.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 03:31:37 IST

In the latest development, the Delhi Police have uncovered a gang running an online sextortion racket. The accused used fake female accounts on dating apps to lure men and then gang-trapped unsuspecting men into explicit video chats and later extorted them by threatening to leak recordings.

The case came to light after a 22-year-old resident of Shahdara filed a complaint. He reported that he had matched with a woman named “Nandini” on a dating app. Their interaction quickly moved to WhatsApp, where she initiated a nude video call. During the call, the victim’s face was clearly visible. Unbeknownst to him, the call was being recorded.

Shortly afterward, the woman began threatening him demanding money in exchange for not leaking the footage online. Panicked and humiliated, the victim transferred Rs 35,000 to a bank account she shared. When the blackmail continued, he contacted the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

SIM Cards, Fake Accounts, Money Transfer: Key Leads In Investigation 

The investigation led by Additional DCP (Shahdara) Deependra Kumar Singh traced the money trail to a bank account in the name of Mangal Singh, 31. However, police discovered that the account was being operated by a younger accomplice, Shyam Singh, 21. According to officials, Shyam had opened the account using Mangal’s documents and SIM under the guidance of a third person, Aamir.

Shyam was arrested on June 13 and confessed to orchestrating the scheme. He told police that he had  multiple SIM cards and bank accounts using fake credentials, paying small sums to individuals willing to lend their documents.

During questioning, he admitted to receiving Rs 10,000 in total Rs 6,000 via an intermediary named Harjeet Singh and Rs 4,000 in cash from Shyam for handing over his account, ATM card, cheque book, and SIM card.

It is always advised to prohibit sharing any personal details. adn reports any suspecious behaviour.  

