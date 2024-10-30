Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Delhi Police Foil Gang's Plan In Rani Bagh Firing Case – Here's What Happened

Two persons were arrested in connection with an alleged firing incident that happened at Ranibagh in New Delhi, said police.

The arrested have been identified as 22-year-old Bilal Ansari and 21-year-old Shuheb from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar.

Police recovered one semi-automatic pistol, one single-shot firearm, six live cartridges, and one bike that they were riding from the possession of the accused. The bike that was recovered was found to be stolen from the Mohan Garden area in the month of September 2024.

According to the police, a businessman who is a resident of Sharda Niketan, Saraswati Vihar in Delhi, Pitampura, reported a firing incident at his house on Saturday, October 26.

Two individuals on a motorcycle arrived outside his residence, fired multiple rounds, and left a slip bearing the name of the “Kaushal Chaudhary – Pawan Shokeen – Bambhia Gang,” the police said.

Following the complaint, the South Western Range of Special Cell received information that shooters of the Kaushal Chaudhary-Pawan Shokeen Gang would come to the Kakrola area to meet their associates.

Acting upon the tip-off, a trap was laid near Kakrola Drainage Road towards Najafgarh Road, and at around 02:15 hrs, the police team spotted two suspects on a motorcycle.

After spotting the accused, police signaled both of them to stop the bike, but after seeing the police party, the driver immediately tried to take a U-turn. However, the bike slipped, and immediately, the police team surrounded them and asked them to surrender, the police stated.

The two suspects opened fire at police, and in response, police also fired at them, leading one of the suspects to sustain a bullet injury in his right leg.

Thereafter, both the accused persons were overpowered, and the injured were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, said the police.

No police personnel were injured in the exchange; a police official had a close call when a bullet fired by one of the accused narrowly missed him, as per the police.

Both the accused persons have been interrogated and they confessed their involvement in the firing incident at Rani Bagh.

(With ANI Inputs)

