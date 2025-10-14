LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What's Allowed And What's Not

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What's Allowed And What's Not

The decision comes as forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that pollution levels are likely to remain poor over the coming days.

Representational image (ANI)
Representational image (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 14, 2025 19:00:42 IST

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

The Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital reached 211 on 14 October 2025, placing it in the “Poor” category.

The decision comes as forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that pollution levels are likely to remain poor over the coming days.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the current air quality and weather conditions before deciding to implement the measures. The committee has asked all concerned agencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately enforce, monitor, and review Stage I actions to prevent the situation from worsening.

Stage I of GRAP is triggered when the AQI falls in the 201-300 range, indicating poor air quality. Under this stage, construction activities are suspended, traffic management measures are strengthened, and operations of certain polluting industries are restricted.

Authorities have also issued guidance for citizens to reduce pollution and protect their health. They have urged people to keep vehicles well-maintained, update pollution under control (PUC) certificates, switch off engines at red lights, use hybrid or electric vehicles when possible, avoid open waste disposal, plant trees, and celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly way without firecrackers. 

People are also encouraged to report pollution-related activities through apps such as 311, Green Delhi, and SAMEER.

The CAQM order has been shared with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, as parts of these states fall within the NCR. Agencies across these regions are required to intensify monitoring and enforce the GRAP measures strictly.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:00 PM IST
Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

