LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:06:08 IST

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Four teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area as parts of the locality were flooded after Yamuna river swelled above the danger mark following heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said.

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Speaking to ANI, Rajinder Singh, an official with the NDRF, said, “NDRF and the administration have made very good arrangements… Four teams have been deployed here, and we have rescued almost 1180 people.”

“We are hopeful that the water level will recede,” the official added.

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Parts of the Kalindi Kunj area, located near the banks of the River Yamuna, were flooded on Friday. Visuals showed flooded areas around the Yamuna, as floodwater entered the residential areas.

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Meanwhile, areas in Delhi continue to struggle with waterlogging and signs of possible flooding. Monastery Market in Delhi’s Civil Lines area continues to remain flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna River entering parts of the city.

Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat area continues to see waterlogging following a rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were also inundated.

Officials said that machines have been installed to pump out the water that entered the area.

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure. People were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi for inspection and said that there was not even a drop of water in the whole region.

“There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River,” Verma told reporters.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the national capital is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge stood above the 207 metre mark on Friday morning, a day after reaching the season’s highest at 207.48 metres between 6 and 7 am (on Thursday).

Severe waterlogging has been reported in several areas as water entered parts of the national capital. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: kalindi-kunjnational-disaster-response-force-ndrfnew delhioverflowing-river-yamunaRescue Operation

RELATED News

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj
Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj
Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj
Delhi rains: NDRF deployed after Yamuna submerges parts of Kalindi Kunj

QUICK LINKS