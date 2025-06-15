Delhi Rains: Two Men, Dog Electrocuted In RK Puram

Two young men and a street dog died due to electrocution in Sector 1 of RK Puram, New Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred after a tree fell due to heavy rain, damaging electrical wires and creating a live current near a roadside kiosk, Delhi Police officials confirmed.

According to the statement, the Police Control Room (PCR) at RK Puram police station received a distress call at 4:29 AM. The call came from Sunil, the owner of a dhaba operating out of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) kiosk on Vivekanand Marg. He reported the tragic deaths of his two employees.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinder (30) and Bharat (25). Both were sleeping outside the kiosk when a fallen tree disrupted electrical wiring, leading to a fatal electrocution. A street dog also died in the incident, which took place amidst waterlogging caused by the night’s downpour.

Eyewitness Shrawan told ANI, “We were sleeping at 4 AM when the owner (of the dhaba) came running and informed us that the employees had passed away. There was waterlogging. Two men and a dog died… Everyone sleeps here…”

Another local resident, Surjan Singh, described the sequence of events: “First there were gusty winds, then it started raining, so the boys came and slept under the shelter. As the tree fell, four men ran. Two men who ran in one direction…there was current.”

Delhi experienced intense rainfall overnight on Saturday. In a separate weather-related incident in Safdarjung Enclave, a mobile tower collapsed, though no casualties or injuries were reported there.

Another Electrocution Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

In a similar tragedy, three labourers were electrocuted and three others injured in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. The incident occurred at a marriage garden in the Gadarwara area around 10:30 AM, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Bhuria, seven labourers were working at the site when they accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire. “Three of them died on the spot, three others sustained injuries, and one escaped unhurt,” ASP Bhuria told ANI.

Police immediately arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. One of the injured was later shifted to the Narsinghpur District Hospital for advanced medical care.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the Narsinghpur tragedy and announced financial compensation for the victims and their families.

Growing Safety Concerns During Monsoon

Both incidents highlight the growing dangers posed by weather-related infrastructure failures during India’s monsoon season. From exposed electric wires to vulnerable structures like mobile towers and high-tension cables, the risks have escalated with ongoing rains across northern and central India.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid low-lying, waterlogged areas and not to sleep near exposed electrical sources or under trees during rain. With the monsoon season expected to intensify, emergency response and electrical safety remain critical challenges for civic bodies and disaster management teams.