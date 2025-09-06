LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions

Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions

Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 19:14:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Ramlila committees and Durga Puja pandals will be given 1,200 units of free electricity for the upcoming Durga Puja and Dusshera festivals, which are set to begin in the last week of September.

A ‘single window system’ has been put in place for getting permissions from various departments, including getting police permission, No Objection Certificates (NOC), fire brigades, arranging ambulances etc.

“We have decided that just as assistance was provided to Delhi’s committees in the Kanwar camps, in the same manner, the Delhi government will gift 1200 units of electricity on its behalf to all Ramlila committees as well. With that, people will be submitting only 25 per cent of the security deposit to get electricity meters. The same provisions will apply to all Ramlila committees and Durga pandals in Delhi,” Delhi CM said.

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta chaired the preparatory meeting for Ramlila and Durga Pooja celebrations in the capital at Delhi Secretariat. Ramlila celebrations typically start 10 days before Dusshera, which falls on October 2 this year. Similarly, Durga puja is set to begin from September 28, and go on till October 2. Typically, celebrations start a week before and continue till the end of the festival. The event saw the participation of various members of the pandals and committees.

“Along with this, preparations for toilets, ensuring security, health, ambulances, fire brigades, NOC (No Objection Certificate) will be given through a single window system. The Delhi government will help the people in all the ways. We will also make sure that cleanliness is maintained. We have formed a committee that will inform us if any kind of problem arises,” she added.

Diwali festivities will also be better for the people after the announcement of GST reform by the Central government, Delhi CM said.

During the preparatory meeting held earlier today, the Delhi CM emphasised the importance of security, traffic management, and electricity provisions.

“Such a situation shouldn’t arise that out Ramlila does not even get completed of the 10 days, that is why we want to give all the provisions to help them. Traffic management has also been planned, with great facilities being given,” CM Gupta said.

She also suggested that people should start organising health camps and exhibitions in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, celebrated on September 17.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organized and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames. Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India’s culturally rich country, the festival’s fabric that binds everyone together remains. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chief-ministerdelhidurga-pujaelectricitypandalsramlilaRekha Gupta

RELATED News

UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties

LATEST NEWS

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions
Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions
Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions
Delhi: Ramlila committees, Durga pandals to get 1200 units free electricity; 'single window' system for permissions

QUICK LINKS