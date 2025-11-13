Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

Investigators probing the Red Fort blast in Delhi have uncovered chilling evidence from Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Diaries and notebooks recovered from rooms 4 and 13 of the university’s building 17 are now at the center of the investigation, reportedly containing coded notes, cryptic dates, and names linked to the deadly November 10 explosion that killed 13 people, according to Times of India report.

According to officials, the rooms belonged to Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, both of whom are under investigation. Their handwritten notes allegedly reveal a network of more than 25 individuals, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. Investigators also found repeated mentions of the word “operation” and several references to the dates November 8 to 12, the very window during which the blast occurred.

Room 13, occupied by Dr Muzammil, was just 300 meters from a site in Dhauj where 360 kg of explosives had been discovered earlier. The notebooks found there contained coded entries, numbers, initials, and symbols, which intelligence teams are currently decoding. Room 4, used by Dr Umar, had similar notes pointing to logistical coordination, according to TOI.

The report states that the suspects had been planning the operation for nearly two years, operating quietly under the guise of academic life. Investigators are also questioning several university staff members, including a hospital compounder, for their possible roles in the conspiracy.

According to an ANI report, Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and another accused, Shaheen, allegedly raised Rs 20 lakh in cash for operational expenses. Part of the money was reportedly used to buy over 20 quintals of NPK fertilizer from Gurugram and Nuh to make explosives.

The recovered diaries hint that the Red Fort blast might have been just one part of a larger plan involving multiple cities. Eight suspects were allegedly preparing to carry out coordinated explosions across India.

Al-Falah University has issued a statement condemning the incident, clarifying that it has “no connection with the accused apart from their employment.”

