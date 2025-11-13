LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

According to officials, the rooms belonged to Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, both of whom are under investigation.

Delhi Red Fort Blast (ANI/PTI)
Delhi Red Fort Blast (ANI/PTI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 13, 2025 13:21:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

Investigators probing the Red Fort blast in Delhi have uncovered chilling evidence from Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Diaries and notebooks recovered from rooms 4 and 13 of the university’s building 17 are now at the center of the investigation, reportedly containing coded notes, cryptic dates, and names linked to the deadly November 10 explosion that killed 13 people, according to Times of India report.

According to officials, the rooms belonged to Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, both of whom are under investigation. Their handwritten notes allegedly reveal a network of more than 25 individuals, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. Investigators also found repeated mentions of the word “operation” and several references to the dates November 8 to 12, the very window during which the blast occurred.

Room 13, occupied by Dr Muzammil, was just 300 meters from a site in Dhauj where 360 kg of explosives had been discovered earlier. The notebooks found there contained coded entries, numbers, initials, and symbols, which intelligence teams are currently decoding. Room 4, used by Dr Umar, had similar notes pointing to logistical coordination, according to TOI.

The report states that the suspects had been planning the operation for nearly two years, operating quietly under the guise of academic life. Investigators are also questioning several university staff members, including a hospital compounder, for their possible roles in the conspiracy.

According to an ANI report, Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and another accused, Shaheen, allegedly raised Rs 20 lakh in cash for operational expenses. Part of the money was reportedly used to buy over 20 quintals of NPK fertilizer from Gurugram and Nuh to make explosives.

The recovered diaries hint that the Red Fort blast might have been just one part of a larger plan involving multiple cities. Eight suspects were allegedly preparing to carry out coordinated explosions across India.

Al-Falah University has issued a statement condemning the incident, clarifying that it has “no connection with the accused apart from their employment.”

ALSO READ: Red Fort Blast: Body Parts Recovered In New Lajpat Rai Market During FSL, Delhi Police Search

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 1:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Al Falah Universitydelhi blastRed Fort blast

RELATED News

Explosion Sound Near Radisson Hotel In Delhi’s Mahipalpur Sparks Panic, Turns Out To Be Tyre Burst

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Red Fort Blast: Body Parts Recovered In New Lajpat Rai Market During FSL, Delhi Police Search

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13-11-2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {48J 40591}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 13-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Hits Full Subscription: ₹85 Grey Market Premium Signals Strong Investor Buzz

“Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

‘Stop Acting!’ Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

World’s Most Powerful Militaries In 2025 Revealed: This Country Is At Top, Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

“If you want, I can…”: Netizens Mock ‘ChatGPT’ Slip-Up On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn’s Business Page

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

Kakinada Police Seize 624g Gold Worth ₹60 Lakh, Arrest Three in Major Theft Case

“Knew About The Girls”: Epstein Emails Released By House Democrats Raise New Questions About Trump

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists
Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists
Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists
Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

QUICK LINKS