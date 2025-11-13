Red Fort Blast: Body Parts Recovered In New Lajpat Rai Market During FSL, Delhi Police Search

In a fresh development in the Delhi blast case, a joint team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered human body parts from New Lajpat Rai Market, close to the blast site near Red Fort that killed 12 people. The recovered remains have been sent for forensic analysis to aid the ongoing investigation.

Diaries Reveal Key Evidence

Investigators have recovered diaries belonging to accused Dr. Umar and Dr. Muzammil, shedding light on the planning behind the deadly attack. According to sources, the diaries contained dates from November 8 to 12, indicating that the blast was premeditated and part of a larger terror conspiracy.

The notebooks also listed the names of around 25 individuals, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. These diaries were recovered from Dr. Umar’s room number 4 and Dr. Muzammil’s room number 13, the same location in Dhauj (near Al-Falah University) where 360 kg of explosives were earlier seized, just 300 meters from the university campus.

Sources said the diaries included coded entries, which investigators are currently decoding. They are also probing whether additional vehicles were being readied for the attacks.

Plans For More Vehicles And Targets

Investigations suggest that after preparing the Hyundai i20 and red Ford EcoSport, the suspects were planning to modify two more vehicles to carry explosives and expand their targets.

The officials revealed that around eight suspects were planning coordinated explosions at four different locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city. Early findings show that each duo was to carry multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks.

Those under investigation include Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, Dr. Umar, and Shaheen individuals previously linked to terror cases, including the Red Fort blast.

Major Terror Plot Foiled

According to police sources, the Delhi blast was part of a major terror conspiracy to carry out serial blasts across multiple Indian cities. Investigators revealed that the accused collectively raised ₹20 lakh in cash, which was handed to Dr. Umar for operational use.

The money was allegedly spent on buying over 20 quintals of NPK fertilizer a blend of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium worth ₹3 lakh, sourced from Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby areas. The fertilizer can be processed to extract explosive material for IEDs.

Authorities also discovered that Dr. Umar had formed a private Signal app group with two to four members to coordinate the terror operation securely.

Links To Global Terror Network

As per probe agencies, Dr. Muzammil became associated with Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) an ISIS offshoot between 2021 and 2022 after connecting with slain militants’ associates. He was reportedly introduced to the network by Irfan alias Maulvi.

Weapons recovered in 2023 and 2024 are believed to have been acquired by this terror module as part of its plan to establish an independent extremist cell. Agencies continue to track the larger network, suspecting that the accused were preparing to launch coordinated attacks soon.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man behind the car explosion near Red Fort was indeed Dr. Umar Un Nabi. Forensic DNA testing matched his biological samples with his mother’s DNA, confirming his identity.

(With agency inputs)

