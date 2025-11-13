Delhi Blast Plot: Police Foil Serial Explosion Plan; 8 Suspects Planned Attacks In 4 Cities, Including Ayodhya and Prayagraj

In a major breakthrough, investigating agencies have uncovered a larger terror conspiracy behind the Red Fort blast in Delhi, which claimed 12 lives. According to the sources, eight suspects were allegedly involved in planning serial explosions across four cities in India including Delhi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The Delhi Police and central agencies reportedly foiled what could have been one of the biggest coordinated terror attacks in recent years.

Case Revelations

Sources from the investigative agency revealed that the suspects had split into four groups of two members each. Each team was to carry multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and travel to separate target cities to execute simultaneous blasts aimed at causing mass panic and maximum casualties.

Investigators said the group arranged old, second-hand vehicles to conceal and transport the explosives. Similar to the Hyundai i20 used by Dr. Umar Mohammad (alias Dr. Umar un-Nabi) in the Red Fort blast, three other vehicles including a red Ford EcoSport were also being prepared for the attacks.

According to Haryana Police sources, the suspects, posing as doctors, were working on a large-scale terror operation. Before the final date of the coordinated blasts could be set, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested several key suspects, including Dr. Muzammil, effectively foiling a nationwide terror conspiracy.

Officials noted that if this network between the university and the doctor operatives had not been uncovered in time, India could have witnessed four to five simultaneous blasts in different parts of the country.

₹20 Lakh Raised For Explosives

Investigators revealed that the accused had collectively raised around ₹20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Dr. Umar to fund operations. The money was reportedly used to buy over 20 quintals of NPK fertilizer, valued at ₹3 lakh, from Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby areas. The fertilizer a blend of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium (NPK) can be processed to extract explosive materials for IED preparation.

Sources also confirmed that Dr. Umar had created a private Signal app group with two to four members to securely coordinate plans and updates.

Foreign Links, Network

According to probe agencies, Dr. Muzammil became associated with Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) an ISIS offshoot between 2021 and 2022 after establishing contact with associates of slain terrorists. He was reportedly introduced to the network by Irfan alias Maulvi.

Weapons recovered between 2023 and 2024 are believed to have been acquired by this terror module as part of their preparation to form an independent extremist group. The agencies continue to trace the wider network and believe the group was days away from executing their coordinated attacks.

Red Fort Blast Likely ‘Accidental’

Meanwhile, initial findings suggest that the Red Fort explosion may have been accidentally triggered while the suspects were transporting the IEDs. Officials said the bomb might have detonated in panic and haste after multiple raids by security agencies in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama (J&K) to capture module members.

The explosion was later linked to the Faridabad-based terror module, which was busted hours earlier when eight people including three doctors were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized.

Police sources confirmed that Dr. Umar, who was part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) network along with Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Adil Ahmed Dar, was driving the explosives-laden car near Red Fort. He had allegedly planned to detonate the bomb around December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, officials said.

