BIG REVELATION In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove i20

BIG REVELATION In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove i20

The Delhi Police have mapped the route of Dr. Umar Mohammad, alias Dr. Umar un-Nabi, the prime suspect behind the 10/11 Red Fort blast, revealing a detailed route across the city before the explosion on Monday evening. CCTV footage has captured him at dozens of locations, helping investigators trace his path after he fled from Faridabad.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 13, 2025 08:57:19 IST

The Delhi Police have mapped the route of Dr. Umar Mohammad, alias Dr. Umar un-Nabi, the prime suspect behind the 10/11 Red Fort blast, revealing a detailed route across the city before the explosion on Monday evening. CCTV footage has captured him at dozens of locations, helping investigators trace his path after he fled from Faridabad.

According to sources, Dr. Umar has confirmed links with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). A DNA test confirmed that he was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort, killing nine people and injuring nearly two dozen others in the terror attack that shook the national capital.

Tracking Dr. Umar And His i20

Dr. Umar was employed at Al Falah University in Faridabad and had purchased the i20 from a local dealer on October 29. After getting a pollution check done the same day, he reportedly parked the vehicle for the next 12 days.

Meanwhile, police arrested two Kashmiri doctors, Dr. Mujammil Shakeel and Dr. Adil Rather, leading to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad. The arrests triggered panic in Umar, who immediately fled the city in the i20. Sources revealed that it was only after these arrests that Dr. Umar decided to execute the Red Fort blast.

From Faridabad To Red Fort

After fleeing, Umar travelled from Faridabad to Firozpur Jhirka via Mewat in Haryana, before taking the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He reportedly spent the night at a roadside dhaba, sleeping inside the car, and returned to Delhi the next morning. CCTV footage showed him crossing the Badarpur toll at 8:13 am on Monday.

Over the next few hours, he was captured on at least 50 CCTV cameras across the city, indicating he was on the move from morning till around 3 pm.

In Delhi, Umar was first seen in the East district, then along the Ring Road in the Central district, and later in the North district. He was spotted stopping for a meal in Ashok Vihar in the North West district, and later, sources said, he visited a mosque in the Central district. By 3:19 pm, he reached the Red Fort parking area in North Delhi.

CCTV cameras also caught the i20 moving through Connaught Place and Mayur Vihar before it was finally parked at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot in Chandni Chowk. The car remained there until 6:30 am, with reports suggesting Dr. Umar did not step out even once during that time.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 8:57 AM IST
