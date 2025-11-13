Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

A sudden mechanical failure in a popular amusement ride at the Bali Jatra fair in Cuttack created panic among visitors late Monday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 PM at the Mahanadi River fairgrounds when the “Doli” swing, known for its high-altitude motion, stopped abruptly mid-air.

The malfunction left passengers stranded about 30 feet above the ground, drawing large crowds to the site. Authorities immediately cordoned off the area to prevent further chaos and began rescue operations amid rising public concern over amusement ride safety at the fair.

#WATCH | Cuttack, Odisha | Rescue Officer TK Babu says, “We had to balance the weight of the swing while carrying out the rescue operation…We rescued 8 people…It took us over an hour to rescue them all…” https://t.co/ciDGS9UtZn pic.twitter.com/gC30w5gft0 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

Swift Rescue Operation by Fire Services

Cuttack Police and the Odisha Fire Services Department reached the location soon after the incident. They deployed ladders, ropes, and specialized equipment to safely bring down those trapped on the swing. Rescue Officer TK Babu stated, “We had to balance the weight of the swing while carrying out the rescue operation.

We rescued eight people, and it took over an hour to complete the process.” Officials worked systematically to ensure all passengers were brought down safely despite the height and unstable structure of the ride.

Fire Service officials confirmed that a total of eight individuals were rescued without any serious injuries. The rescue operation concluded around midnight, following an hour-long coordinated effort. Technical teams have started examining the “Doli” swing to determine the cause of the malfunction.

The Bali Jatra management and local authorities have initiated a safety review of all amusement rides to avoid similar incidents in the coming days. The fair continues to attract thousands of visitors every evening, making safety checks a priority for organizers.

