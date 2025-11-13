LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema cctv footage delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema
LIVE TV
Home > India > Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

A major scare unfolded at Cuttack’s Bali Jatra fair when the “Doli” swing ride suddenly stopped mid-air around 10:30 PM, leaving several people stranded about 30 feet above the ground. Odisha Fire Services and Cuttack Police launched a swift rescue operation and safely brought down eight passengers using ladders and harnesses.

Bali Jatra
Bali Jatra

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 13, 2025 05:48:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

A sudden mechanical failure in a popular amusement ride at the Bali Jatra fair in Cuttack created panic among visitors late Monday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 PM at the Mahanadi River fairgrounds when the “Doli” swing, known for its high-altitude motion, stopped abruptly mid-air.

The malfunction left passengers stranded about 30 feet above the ground, drawing large crowds to the site. Authorities immediately cordoned off the area to prevent further chaos and began rescue operations amid rising public concern over amusement ride safety at the fair.

Swift Rescue Operation by Fire Services

Cuttack Police and the Odisha Fire Services Department reached the location soon after the incident. They deployed ladders, ropes, and specialized equipment to safely bring down those trapped on the swing. Rescue Officer TK Babu stated, “We had to balance the weight of the swing while carrying out the rescue operation.

We rescued eight people, and it took over an hour to complete the process.” Officials worked systematically to ensure all passengers were brought down safely despite the height and unstable structure of the ride.

Fire Service officials confirmed that a total of eight individuals were rescued without any serious injuries. The rescue operation concluded around midnight, following an hour-long coordinated effort. Technical teams have started examining the “Doli” swing to determine the cause of the malfunction.

The Bali Jatra management and local authorities have initiated a safety review of all amusement rides to avoid similar incidents in the coming days. The fair continues to attract thousands of visitors every evening, making safety checks a priority for organizers.

Must Read: S Jaishankar Attends G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet In Canada, Highlights India’s Stand On Energy Security And Critical Minerals

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 5:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bali JatraSwing Ride

RELATED News

Viral Video Shows Sikh Man Praising Modi Government For Foiling Terror Attacks, Seconds Before i20 Car Blast, Watch

HORRIFIC! New Video Of Hyundai i20 Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Shows Exact Location Of The Blast, Watch

Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Captured Being Welcomed With Garland In POK, After Delhi Blast, Sparks Suspicion

AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Issues Strong Statement On Red Fort Blast, Calls It A Heinous Terror Incident, Passes Resolution

LATEST NEWS

Singer Akon Booked in Georgia Over Tesla Case, Released from Jail Same Day

Stunning Northern Lights Tonight To Illuminate Skies Again, Check Where Can You Watch It From

Israel PM Netanyahu Defends Wife Sara And Son Yair Against Media Attacks Says ‘Trump Calls Her Bibi’s Secret Weapon’

Donald Trump Urges Rep. Lauren Boebert To Withdraw Support For Epstein Files Release

Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika Mandanna, First Ever Display In Public, Fans Celebrate Their Chemistry, Watch

Sri Lankan Cricket Players Urges Pakistan Tour Cancellation Over Safety Concerns After Islamabad Car Blast

‘Say Hello To Mandakini…’ Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter, First-Look Poster In Yellow Saree And A Gun Will Make Your Jaw Drop

PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Issues Strong Statement On Red Fort Blast, Calls It A Heinous Terror Incident, Passes Resolution

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack
Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack
Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack
Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

QUICK LINKS