S Jaishankar Attends G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet In Canada, Highlights India's Stand On Energy Security And Critical Minerals

S Jaishankar Attends G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet In Canada, Highlights India’s Stand On Energy Security And Critical Minerals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canada, where he emphasized India’s stance on strengthening global cooperation in energy security and critical minerals.

Published: November 13, 2025 04:50:59 IST

S Jaishankar Attends G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet In Canada, Highlights India’s Stand On Energy Security And Critical Minerals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals in Canada, presenting India’s perspective. He emphasized the importance of mitigating dependence, strengthening predictability, and building resilience in the global supply chain.

 Jaishankar said greater international cooperation remains the only viable path forward. He also noted India’s willingness to work constructively with global partners to address market challenges and policy gaps affecting the stability of critical energy and mineral resources.

During the event in Niagara, Jaishankar met several foreign counterparts to discuss key bilateral and regional matters. He held separate meetings with ministers from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union. With Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar discussed recent developments in the region.

 In talks with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan, both leaders reviewed bilateral ties, regional hotspots, energy cooperation, and connectivity. His discussion with EU’s Kaja Kallas centered on strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership and shared perspectives on G7-related issues.

Jaishankar also met his American counterpart Marco Rubio to discuss trade and supply chain matters. In a meeting with Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand, he reviewed India-Canada cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, and security, aiming to restore ties strained after a diplomatic dispute two years ago.

The external affairs minister also held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from France, Germany, Brazil, and the UK, reaffirming India’s commitment to advancing partnerships in multiple sectors and fostering resilient international relations.

In his talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Jaishankar reviewed the ongoing India-France Strategic Partnership and discussed cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats. With Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, he explored opportunities in trade, investment, health, and technology sectors. During discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, both sides focused on advancing bilateral strategic cooperation and India-EU relations. Jaishankar and Wadephul also exchanged views on current geopolitical developments in the Middle East, Indo-Pacific, and Afghanistan.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 4:50 AM IST
S Jaishankar Attends G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet In Canada, Highlights India’s Stand On Energy Security And Critical Minerals

