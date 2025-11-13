LIVE TV
HORRIFIC! New Video Of Hyundai i20 Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Shows Exact Location Of The Blast, Watch

HORRIFIC! New Video Of Hyundai i20 Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Shows Exact Location Of The Blast, Watch

New CCTV footage has revealed the exact moment a Hyundai i20 exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast, which occurred around 6:50 pm on Monday, has been declared a “heinous terror act” by the government.

i20 car blast in Delhi
i20 car blast in Delhi

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 13, 2025 01:05:42 IST

HORRIFIC! New Video Of Hyundai i20 Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Shows Exact Location Of The Blast, Watch

New CCTV footage has captured the exact moment when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The explosion occurred around 6:50 pm on Monday on Netaji Subhash Marg, causing chaos in the crowded area.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion followed by flames and thick smoke rising from the vehicle. Police and emergency services rushed to the spot to rescue victims and control the situation. The blast took place close to Lal Quila Metro Station, an area often crowded with tourists and local commuters.

The government has termed the Red Fort explosion a “heinous terror act” and directed agencies to investigate the case with top priority. In a resolution passed by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government reaffirmed India’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism.

The Cabinet said the investigation must move swiftly to identify and punish the attackers, collaborators, and sponsors involved in the blast. Officials have been instructed to use all available intelligence resources to trace the network behind the attack and bring those responsible to justice at the earliest.

Initial Probe Links Blast to Faridabad-Based JeM Module

Preliminary investigation reports suggest that the Red Fort blast is connected to an extremist module previously dismantled by security agencies in Faridabad. The module is suspected to have links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit and individuals associated with Al-Falah University in Haryana.

 Investigators identified Dr. Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor working at Al-Falah Hospital, as the suspected driver of the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion. Officials said the attack may have been carried out hastily after a series of recent security raids disrupted the group’s larger plans.

NIA Takes Over Red Fort Blast Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe into the Red Fort blast following directives from the Union Home Ministry. Security agencies believe the explosion could have been part of a broader terror plot targeting multiple Indian cities.

Officials are now analysing forensic evidence from the blast site, including vehicle fragments, chemical traces, and electronic components. Investigators have also gathered CCTV footage and call records to track suspects linked to the JeM network. The NIA team continues to coordinate with Delhi Police and intelligence units for leads in the ongoing case.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths caused by the terrorist attack near Lal Quila Metro Station. The powerful explosion destroyed nearby vehicles and caused significant property damage. Before the Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met to review the situation.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 1:05 AM IST
HORRIFIC! New Video Of Hyundai i20 Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Shows Exact Location Of The Blast, Watch

