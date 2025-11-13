LIVE TV
Home > India > Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Captured Being Welcomed With Garland In POK, After Delhi Blast, Sparks Suspicion

Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Captured Being Welcomed With Garland In POK, After Delhi Blast, Sparks Suspicion

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is a Pakistan-based militant organisation responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Founded in the late 1980s, the group operates primarily from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and maintains close ties with other extremist outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 13, 2025 00:46:35 IST

A new video has surfaced from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) just two days after the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed 12 people and injured several others. The footage reportedly shows Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives attending a celebratory meeting in Kotli, raising suspicion about possible links between the terror group and the Delhi blast.

The Indian government, which confirmed the incident as a terror attack, has assured strict action against the perpetrators. Security agencies are examining the video’s timing and location to determine whether it connects to the Delhi explosion.

The viral video shows several Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives showering their commanders with flower petals and garlands in what appears to be a celebratory gathering.

The atmosphere in the video reflects visible excitement among the militants. Investigators believe the visuals may hold key evidence about the group’s involvement in the Delhi attack. Officials from the Indian intelligence network are analysing whether the event marks a deliberate celebration of the explosion. The video, reportedly recorded in PoK, shows high-ranking Lashkar members displaying jubilant gestures, prompting deeper scrutiny by Indian security agencies.

Intelligence Confirms PoK Meeting Involving Key Lashkar Leaders

Intelligence sources have confirmed that the meeting took place in Kotli, PoK, on Wednesday and was attended by senior Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders Abdul Rauf and Rizwan Hanif. Hanif, the deputy chief (Naib Ameer) of LeT’s PoK unit, also acts as a link between Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives.

The gathering took place only hours after Indian authorities declared the Red Fort blast a terror attack. The presence of these senior commanders has led investigators to suspect coordination between the two groups, which continue to operate actively across the border.

Link Between Lashkar, Jaish and Delhi Blast Under Probe

Rizwan Hanif leads Hilal-ul-Haq, a joint combat brigade of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad that functions under the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).

Intelligence agencies have identified this unit as being responsible for several previous attacks. Habib Tahir, one of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack, was also closely associated with Hanif. Investigators are exploring whether the PoK meeting served as a strategic planning session or a celebration linked to the Delhi blast. The timing of the meeting, along with the visible mood of festivity, has made it a crucial focus of the ongoing probe.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:45 AM IST
QUICK LINKS