LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding
LIVE TV
Home > India > AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

The Delhi Jal Board has partnered with IIT Kanpur’s Airawat Research Foundation to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twin technology into the city’s water management system. The initiative aims to detect leaks early, ensure cleaner supply, and improve complaint handling through real-time monitoring.

Delhi Jal Board
Delhi Jal Board

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 12, 2025 23:23:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

In the latest development, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has joined hands with IIT Kanpur’s Airawat Research Foundation to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twin technology into the city’s water management system. This marks the first such initiative in India. The partnership aims to upgrade Delhi’s ageing water network through smart solutions.

With this system, officials expect to detect leaks early, maintain cleaner supply lines, and improve complaint resolution time. The DJB plans to make Delhi’s water infrastructure more proactive by using data and automation to identify faults before they disrupt supply.

AI Will Transform Water Governance ! 

The new AI-driven technology will help identify pressure drops and leak points in water pipelines before they cause major disruptions. By using real-time data, the system will predict faults and alert engineers for immediate action. Officials confirmed that this will reduce water wastage and ensure continuous supply across residential and commercial areas.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma said AI and Digital Twin technologies will transform water governance in Delhi by making it transparent, efficient, and accountable. The initiative will also build citizens’ trust through reliable and timely water services.

The partnership between Delhi Jal Board and IIT Kanpur operates under a non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). IIT researchers will provide technical knowledge, while DJB will share operational data to build a digital replica of the city’s water system. This real-time model will help track water flow, detect faults, and forecast demand patterns. 

Officials said that predictive maintenance through this model will minimise breakdowns and improve response times. The integration of advanced analytics aims to streamline operations from source to billing. 

The DJB will soon launch a technology-enabled complaint management system for consumers. The new system will allow residents to register complaints online and receive live updates on resolution status. This upgrade will enhance transparency and reduce response delays. In addition, an AI-based revenue management module will improve billing accuracy by tracking consumption data directly from meters.

Officials said the new setup will address overcharging complaints and ensure fair billing for every household. These digital upgrades aim to strengthen citizen trust in the city’s water services.

Officials confirmed that the new AI systems will support the Clean Yamuna Mission by tracking pollution levels in real time. The technology will identify wastewater discharge sources, monitor contamination, and assist in reducing untreated sewage entering the Yamuna River.

The DJB will also use AI tools to observe groundwater levels and quality. Data from borewells, sensors, and satellites will be analysed to locate recharge zones and protect aquifer health. All project data will remain under DJB’s control and comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Must Read: What Is Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Used In High-Density Blast That Rocked Delhi’s Red Fort Area

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aidelhi jal boardIIT Kanpur

RELATED News

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

East Delhi Horror: Man Rushed To Hospital After 16-Year-Old Boy High On Marijuana Stabs Him Over Refusal To Give Him ‘Bidi’

Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV Car Found In Faridabad, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lankan Cricket Players Urges Pakistan Tour Cancellation Over Safety Concerns After Islamabad Car Blast

‘Say Hello To Mandakini…’ Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter, First-Look Poster In Yellow Saree And A Gun Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

Woman Marries ChatGPT After Breakup, Parents Attend Emotional Wedding | Check Video

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Axis My India Bihar Exit Poll: BJP-Led NDA Set For Majority, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Trails Close | Check Full Party-Wise Numbers

AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur
AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur
AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur
AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

QUICK LINKS