AI Will Transform Water Quality In Delhi: Jal Board Joined With IIT Kanpur

In the latest development, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has joined hands with IIT Kanpur’s Airawat Research Foundation to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twin technology into the city’s water management system. This marks the first such initiative in India. The partnership aims to upgrade Delhi’s ageing water network through smart solutions.

With this system, officials expect to detect leaks early, maintain cleaner supply lines, and improve complaint resolution time. The DJB plans to make Delhi’s water infrastructure more proactive by using data and automation to identify faults before they disrupt supply.

AI Will Transform Water Governance !

The new AI-driven technology will help identify pressure drops and leak points in water pipelines before they cause major disruptions. By using real-time data, the system will predict faults and alert engineers for immediate action. Officials confirmed that this will reduce water wastage and ensure continuous supply across residential and commercial areas.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma said AI and Digital Twin technologies will transform water governance in Delhi by making it transparent, efficient, and accountable. The initiative will also build citizens’ trust through reliable and timely water services.

The partnership between Delhi Jal Board and IIT Kanpur operates under a non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). IIT researchers will provide technical knowledge, while DJB will share operational data to build a digital replica of the city’s water system. This real-time model will help track water flow, detect faults, and forecast demand patterns.

Officials said that predictive maintenance through this model will minimise breakdowns and improve response times. The integration of advanced analytics aims to streamline operations from source to billing.

The DJB will soon launch a technology-enabled complaint management system for consumers. The new system will allow residents to register complaints online and receive live updates on resolution status. This upgrade will enhance transparency and reduce response delays. In addition, an AI-based revenue management module will improve billing accuracy by tracking consumption data directly from meters.

Officials said the new setup will address overcharging complaints and ensure fair billing for every household. These digital upgrades aim to strengthen citizen trust in the city’s water services.

Officials confirmed that the new AI systems will support the Clean Yamuna Mission by tracking pollution levels in real time. The technology will identify wastewater discharge sources, monitor contamination, and assist in reducing untreated sewage entering the Yamuna River.

The DJB will also use AI tools to observe groundwater levels and quality. Data from borewells, sensors, and satellites will be analysed to locate recharge zones and protect aquifer health. All project data will remain under DJB’s control and comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

