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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

Continuous rain in Delhi-NCR clears air, bringing AQI down to 137. IMD extends the yellow alert till March 20, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and local flooding. Indigo and SpiceJet report slow traffic, flight delays, and diversions due to adverse weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Update: Rain Improves AQI to 137, IMD Extends Yellow Alert Amid Travel Disruptions
Delhi Weather Update: Rain Improves AQI to 137, IMD Extends Yellow Alert Amid Travel Disruptions

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 20, 2026 06:00:05 IST

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Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

The National Capital Region experienced significant atmospheric transformations during this week because continuous rain brought about conditions that eliminated all remaining airborne pollutants.

After the late-winter showers ended, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed major improvement, which resulted in a “moderate” 137 reading on Friday. The western disturbance brought both moisture and essential cooling relief to the region, which resulted in the transformation from hazy, stagnant air to clear skies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained high-alert status because the current wet spell continues to progress while the city enjoys its temporary environmental relief.

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Meteorological Warnings

The India Meteorological Department has officially extended its yellow alert for the region until March 20, citing the continued influence of active weather systems.

The weather forecasts predict that the capital will receive multiple instances of light to moderate rainfall, which will occur with thunderstorms and lightning. The atmospheric conditions will bring gusty surface winds, which will reach speeds of 50 kilometers per hour.

The rain has brought the temperature down to 27°C, which is almost five degrees below the typical seasonal average, but the IMD warns that these unpredictable weather patterns will create localized waterlogging and decreased visibility during peak hours.

Transit Disruptions

Indigo and SpiceJet, together with other major aviation companies, have issued emergency travel warnings to their customers because the severe weather conditions are disrupting their operational abilities.

The airlines reported that ongoing thundershowers, which affect both Delhi-NCR and major transportation routes to Bengaluru, have created dangerous “slow traffic” conditions that affect both ground operations and aerial flights.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport passengers need to expect extended travel delays because essential roadways have become flooded with water.

The travelers need to verify current flight status updates because strong winds and low visibility conditions have already resulted in domestic airline network flight diversions and delays.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued, Thunderstorms Expected Across City, Brace For Heavy Rain For Two Days

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Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

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Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

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Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20
Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20
Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20
Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

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