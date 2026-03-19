Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued, Thunderstorms Expected Across City, Brace For Heavy Rain For Two Days

The national capital is experiencing an upcoming weather transformation because a strong western disturbance is moving through Northern India. The citizens of Delhi will experience a significant temperature decrease after they endured unseasonable heat, which reached its maximum at 34°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for March 19 and 20, forecasting consistent cloud cover and intermittent spells of light to moderate rainfall.

The expected morning-to-night showers will bring sudden thunderstorms and lightning, which show a complete weather shift from the dry heat patterns of early March to unstable cooling conditions.

IMD Yellow Alert and Thunderstorm Disruptions

The IMD yellow alert activates as an official warning to residents about the upcoming 48-hour period of respective weather disruptions. The advisory demonstrates a high possibility of thunderstorms, which will reach their maximum strength during the afternoon and evening time periods.

Meteorological data indicates that these storms will produce winds with speeds between 30 and 40 kmph, which will reach their highest intensity at 50 kmph.

The existing weather conditions create situations that decrease road visibility while causing minor power line and outdoor structure disruptions, which require commuters to drive carefully during the heaviest rain times.

Delhi Weather Today and Temperature Plunge

The forecast shows that Delhi weather today will produce rainfall that resembles January weather. The combination of moisture-laden winds and a western disturbance will create conditions that cause temperature drops of 4°C to 6°C during the upcoming days.

The maximum temperature, which reached heights beyond seasonal averages, has now dropped to a forecast range of 27°C to 29°C.

The city experiences a cooling effect because of continuous light rain and overcast conditions, which bring relief from early summer temperatures, while the rain cleans street pollution, which boosts air quality performance to better levels.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Likely For Three Days, IMD Forecasts Chilly Surprises Ahead