Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
BJP Eyes Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years, Here’s The Full List Of Candidates: Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an aggressive campaign to wrest power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after a nearly three-decade drought.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an aggressive campaign to wrest power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after a nearly three-decade drought. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face, the BJP aims to break AAP’s dominance and reclaim the capital in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

BJP’s Push for Victory

Having faced back-to-back defeats in 2015 and 2020, the BJP is going all out to counter the AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While the BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014, it has struggled to make significant inroads in Delhi, where AAP has secured consecutive landslide victories.

To bolster its chances, the BJP is fielding high-profile candidates and prioritizing caste and regional equations. So far, the party has announced 59 candidates for the 70-member Assembly, with a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces.

BJP Candidates List for 2025 Assembly Elections

  1. Raj Kumar Bhatia – Adarsh Nagar
  2. Deepak Chaudhary – Badli
  3. Kulwant Rana – Rithala
  4. Manoj Shokeen – Nangloi Jat
  5. Rajkumar Chauhan – Rajkumar Chauhan
  6. Vijender Gupta – Rohini
  7. Rekha Gupta – Shalimar Bagh
  8. Ashok Goel – Model Town
  9. Dushyant Kumar Gautam – Karol Bagh
  10. Raaj Kumar Anand – Patel Nagar
  11. Manjinder Singh Sirsa – Rajouri Garden
  12. Ashish Sood – Janakpuri
  13. Kailash Gahlot – Bijwasan
  14. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma – New Delhi
  15. Tarvinder Singh Marwah – Jangpura
  16. Satish Upadhyay – Malviya Nagar
  17. Anil Sharma – RK Puram
  18. Gajainder Yadav – Mehrauli
  19. Kartar Singh Tanwar – Chhatarpur
  20. Khushiram Chunar – Ambedkar Nagar
  21. Ramesh Bidhuri – Kalkaji
  22. Narayan Dutt Sharma – Badarpur
  23. Ravinder Singh Negi – Patparganj
  24. Om Prakash Sharma – Vishwas Nagar
  25. Anil Goyal – Krishna Nagar
  26. Arvinder Singh Lovely – Gandhi Nagar
  27. Kumari Rinku – Seema Puri
  28. Jitendra Mahajan – Rohtas Nagar
  29. Ajay Mahawar – Ghonda
  30. Raj Karan Khatri – Narela
  31. Surya Prakash Khatri – Timarpur
  32. Gajendra Daral – Mundka
  33. Bajrang Shukla – Kirari
  34. Karam Singh Karma – Sultanpur
  35. Karnail Singh – Shakur Basti
  36. Tilak Ram Gupta – Tri Nagar
  37. Manoj Kumar Jindal – Sadar Bazar
  38. Satish Jain – Chandni Chowk
  39. Deepti Indora – Matia Mahal
  40. Kamal Bagri – Ballimaran
  41. Harish Khurana – Moti Nagar
  42. Urmila Kailash Gangwal – Madipur
  43. Shyam Sharma – Hari Nagar
  44. Shweta Saini – Tilak Nagar
  45. Pankaj Kumar Singh – Vikaspuri
  46. Pawan Sharma – Uttam Nagar
  47. Pradyumn Rajput – Dwarka
  48. Sandeep Sehrawat – Matiala
  49. Neelam Pahalwan – Najafgarh
  50. Kuldeep Solanki – Palam
  51. Umang Bajaj – Rajinder Nagar
  52. Neeraj Basoya – Kasturba Nagar
  53. Rohtas Bidhuri – Tughlakabad
  54. Manish Chaudhary – Okhla
  55. Priyanka Gautam – Kondli
  56. Abhay Verma – Laxmi Nagar
  57. Anil Gaur – Seelampur
  58. Kapil Mishra – Karawal Nagar
  59. Mohan Singh Bisht – Mustafabad

Election Timeline

The elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with results declared on February 8. The deadline for filing nominations is January 17, with scrutiny completed by January 18. Candidates have until January 20 to withdraw their names.

While the BJP is banking on its national popularity and strategic candidate selection, the AAP is confident of retaining power by highlighting its governance record in health, education, and infrastructure.

Also Read: Delhi CM Atishi Files Nomination For Assembly Polls From Kalkaji Seat

BJP Full List Of Candidates Delhi Assembly Election

