BJP Eyes Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years, Here’s The Full List Of Candidates: Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an aggressive campaign to wrest power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after a nearly three-decade drought. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face, the BJP aims to break AAP’s dominance and reclaim the capital in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

BJP’s Push for Victory

Having faced back-to-back defeats in 2015 and 2020, the BJP is going all out to counter the AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While the BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014, it has struggled to make significant inroads in Delhi, where AAP has secured consecutive landslide victories.

To bolster its chances, the BJP is fielding high-profile candidates and prioritizing caste and regional equations. So far, the party has announced 59 candidates for the 70-member Assembly, with a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces.

BJP Candidates List for 2025 Assembly Elections

Raj Kumar Bhatia – Adarsh Nagar Deepak Chaudhary – Badli Kulwant Rana – Rithala Manoj Shokeen – Nangloi Jat Rajkumar Chauhan – Rajkumar Chauhan Vijender Gupta – Rohini Rekha Gupta – Shalimar Bagh Ashok Goel – Model Town Dushyant Kumar Gautam – Karol Bagh Raaj Kumar Anand – Patel Nagar Manjinder Singh Sirsa – Rajouri Garden Ashish Sood – Janakpuri Kailash Gahlot – Bijwasan Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma – New Delhi Tarvinder Singh Marwah – Jangpura Satish Upadhyay – Malviya Nagar Anil Sharma – RK Puram Gajainder Yadav – Mehrauli Kartar Singh Tanwar – Chhatarpur Khushiram Chunar – Ambedkar Nagar Ramesh Bidhuri – Kalkaji Narayan Dutt Sharma – Badarpur Ravinder Singh Negi – Patparganj Om Prakash Sharma – Vishwas Nagar Anil Goyal – Krishna Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely – Gandhi Nagar Kumari Rinku – Seema Puri Jitendra Mahajan – Rohtas Nagar Ajay Mahawar – Ghonda Raj Karan Khatri – Narela Surya Prakash Khatri – Timarpur Gajendra Daral – Mundka Bajrang Shukla – Kirari Karam Singh Karma – Sultanpur Karnail Singh – Shakur Basti Tilak Ram Gupta – Tri Nagar Manoj Kumar Jindal – Sadar Bazar Satish Jain – Chandni Chowk Deepti Indora – Matia Mahal Kamal Bagri – Ballimaran Harish Khurana – Moti Nagar Urmila Kailash Gangwal – Madipur Shyam Sharma – Hari Nagar Shweta Saini – Tilak Nagar Pankaj Kumar Singh – Vikaspuri Pawan Sharma – Uttam Nagar Pradyumn Rajput – Dwarka Sandeep Sehrawat – Matiala Neelam Pahalwan – Najafgarh Kuldeep Solanki – Palam Umang Bajaj – Rajinder Nagar Neeraj Basoya – Kasturba Nagar Rohtas Bidhuri – Tughlakabad Manish Chaudhary – Okhla Priyanka Gautam – Kondli Abhay Verma – Laxmi Nagar Anil Gaur – Seelampur Kapil Mishra – Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht – Mustafabad

Election Timeline

The elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with results declared on February 8. The deadline for filing nominations is January 17, with scrutiny completed by January 18. Candidates have until January 20 to withdraw their names.

While the BJP is banking on its national popularity and strategic candidate selection, the AAP is confident of retaining power by highlighting its governance record in health, education, and infrastructure.

