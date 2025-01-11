BJP issued its second list of 29 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections. Notable candidates from the list include Harish Khurana for Moti Nagar, Kapil Mishra for Karawal Nagar, Priyanka Gautam for Kondli, among others, for various crucial constituencies in Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. The list has prominent figures such as former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra, who has been nominated to contest from Karawal Nagar.

Out of the 29 candidates, the BJP has fielded Harish Khurana in Moti Nagar while Priyanka Gautam, who has joined the party from AAP recently, will contest from Kondli. Other important constituencies include Raj Karan Khatri for Narela, and Surya Prakash Khatri for Timarpur.

Gajendra Daral will contest from Mundka, Bajrang Shukla has been fielded in Kirari, and Karan Singh Karma will stand in Sultanpur Majra. Karnail Singh will contest from Shakur Basti and Tilak Ram Gupta nominated for Trinagar.

भाजपा की केन्द्रीय चुनाव समिति ने दिल्ली में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 के लिए निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। pic.twitter.com/STdMQZZ2VM

— BJP (@BJP4India) January 11, 2025

BJP Strategy For Important Constituencies

The party has also declared candidates for a few crucial constituencies in the capital. Manoj Kumar Jindal will be the one contesting from Sadar Bazar, Satish Jain will be from Chandni Chowk, and Deepti Indora will be from Matia Mahal. Urmila Kailash Gangwal has been chosen for Madipur while Shyam Sharma has been fielded for Hari Nagar.

Shweta Saini has been fielded from Tilak Nagar while Pankaj Kumar Singh will be contesting from Vikaspuri. Pawan Sharma will contest from the Uttam Nagar seat, while Pradyumn Rajput has been given a ticket in Dwarka. Sandeep Sehrawat will contest in Matiala, Neelam Pahalwan in Najafgarh, and Kuldeep Solanki in Palam. Umang Bajaj will contest from the Rajinder Nagar seat, Neeraj Basoya in Kasturba Nagar, and Rohtas Bidhuri in Tughlakabad.

Besides, Manish Chaudhary will fight the election from Okhla and Priyanka Gautam, SC candidate will be seen representing the party from Kondli, whereas Laxmi Nagar will witness the face of Abhay Verma and in Seelampur, Anil Gaur.

Return Of Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra, former minister under the erstwhile government of Arvind Kejriwal, has been inducted into the BJP in the year 2019. His nomination from Karawal Nagar further fortifies the BJP stand as the party sights substantial gains in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The BJP had already declared its first list of candidates with some crucial matchups. Parvesh Verma has been fielded against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, while Ramesh Bidhuri will contest in Kalkaji against AAP’s Atishi. Other important candidates in the first list include Dushyant Gautam in Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot in Bijwasan, and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Gandhi Nagar.

By drawing up these two lists, the BJP is setting itself up for the Delhi Assembly elections, putting its candidates at strategic positions that will ensure easy wins in the constituencies concerned.

